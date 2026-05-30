Giro d'Italia stage 20: Jonas Vingegaard soars to fifth victory on Piancavallo

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Dane cements overall victory as Gall, Hindley and Gee-West finish together 1:15 behind

Vingegaard celebrates with both arms out in the pink jersey after winning stage 20 of the Giro d&#039;Italia
Jonas Vingegaard took a fifth stage win in the 2026 Giro d'Italia at Piancavallo (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jonas Vingegaard attacked with 11km to go on the final major climb of the 2026 Giro d'Italia to take his fifth stage win and all but seal the pink jersey.

The Dane's Visma-Lease a Bike team took control on stage 20 as they looked to set up their leader, who put in another dominant performance of the entire race on the double ascent of the Piancavallo climb.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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