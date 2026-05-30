Giro d'Italia stage 20: Jonas Vingegaard soars to fifth victory on Piancavallo

Jonas Vingegaard took a fifth stage win in the 2026 Giro d'Italia at Piancavallo

Jonas Vingegaard attacked with 11km to go on the final major climb of the 2026 Giro d'Italia to take his fifth stage win and all but seal the pink jersey.

The Dane's Visma-Lease a Bike team took control on stage 20 as they looked to set up their leader, who put in another dominant performance of the entire race on the double ascent of the Piancavallo climb.

Vingegaard now only has to negotiate the 131 km flat course around Roma on the final stage to claim overall victory.

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Behind Vingegaard, the Giro d'Italia podium took shape, as Derek Gee-West (Lidl-Trek), Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Felix Gall (Decathlon-CMA CGM) sprinted to the line together, 1:15 down on the winner.

Gall took second on the stage and Hindley third, with the pair claiming the same positions on the overall podium, while Thymen Arensman (Netcompany-Ineos) shed another four seconds.

Gee-West was fourth on the day, unable to climb over Arensman in the general classification. His Lidl-Trek team-mate Giulio Ciccone sealed the blue climbers' jersey, and former maglia rosa Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) did enough to win the white young riders' classification.

A group of seven formed a breakaway early on, but it was clear early on that Visma-Lease a Bike intended to give Vingegaard a chance to win yet another stage. The team drastically reduced the breakaway's lead on the first ascent of the 14.5km Piancavallo, before Vingegaard finished the job with an impressive acceleration.

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"I'm a cyclist, I like to win, I want to win as many races as possible, and we decided to go for it again today," Vingegaard said afterwards.

"Today was the last day, in the mountains at least, so today everything would be decided. We decided to go all in for the stage, and the boys did amazing again today.

"I had an amazing day also, and to now win five stages here and to have a solid lead going into tomorrow is special for me," he added.

Vingegaard revealed that such a long and dominant attack was not part of the team's plan. Just before his move, teammate Bart Lemmen had put in a long turn on the front, distancing stage 19 winner Sepp Kuss and putting Davide Piganzoli in difficulty.

This meant that Vingegaard's primary mountain domestiques were out of action, prompting a longer move.

"We had to improvise a bit," he said. "Sepp said he didn't have his best day today, but Bart Lemmen was amazing. He did such a high pace from the bottom.

"The plan was to go later on the climb, but we had to change the plans a bit, and I had to go a bit earlier."

Gall took second on the stage and Hindley third, with the pair claiming the same positions in the GC standings.

How it unfolded

Jonas Vingegaard at the start of stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The penultimate day of the 2026 Giro d'Italia would be one with a double-sting in its tail, as those fighting for the stage and overall placings were faced with two ascents of the Piancavallo climb.

Stretching out over 14.5km with an average gradient of 7.8%, the Piancavallo provided one final chance for those seeking to get something out of this Giro d'Italia.

The opening 130km of the day was fairly flat, with just one third-category climb to deal with. Seven riders got away from the bunch in the opening stages, building a maximum lead of just over five minutes over the Visma-Lease a Bike-led peloton.

The front group included Jonas Geens (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Manuele Tarozzi (Bardiani-CSF-7 Saber), Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United), Jack Haig (Netcompany-Ineos), Larry Warbasse (Tudor), Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) and Thomas Silva (XDS-Astana).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former maglia rosa Silva claimed the intermediate sprint in Forgaria nel Friuli, cementing his third place in the points classification. Shortly after, Leknessund was first over the third-category climb to Clauzetto, with 50km still to ride until the first ascent of the decisive test of the day.

The break held a lead of 4:30 as they turned onto the first ascent of Piancavallo, but Visma-Lease a Bike immediately set a hard pace, chipping two minutes off the peloton's deficit in the first half of the climb, with Vingegaard looking motivated to take another stage win.

The peloton was quickly whittled down to around 40, with 12th-placed Chris Harper (Pinarello-Q36.5) an early victim. Vingegaard had a brief mechanical issue, but quickly returned to his position at the head of the pack, flanked by his team.

Up ahead, the breakaway was splitting apart, with Leknessund, Haig and Warbasse looking strongest and distancing the rest. The trio held a lead of 1:20 as they crested the climb for the first time with 52km to go; Haig cruising over the line first. Vingegaard didn't take any points, meaning Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) secured the climbers' jersey.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the top, Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) attacked with Ludovico Crescioli (Polti-VisitMalta). After flying down the descent, the pair hoovered up Huens from the early break and caught up to the lead in the valley, enjoying a lead of 1:35 over the bunch.

That lead expanded to just over two minutes at the foot of the final climb as Arrieta led the break across the line for the Red Bull Kilometre.

The leaders knew their chance of victory was slim heading onto the final mountain of the Giro and the attacks began immediately on Piancavallo, with Huens and Haig out the back door. Crescioli struck out alone with 12km to go, instantly creating a gap over the others, but with only one minute of an advantage over the 20-strong pack, as Bart Lemmen was turning the screw for Vingegaard.

At 11km to go, with Lemmen's turn done and both Kuss and Piganzoli dropped, Vingegaard made his move. Gall initially stayed in the Dane's wheel, but quickly changed tack, let go and rode at his own pace. Within a kilometre, Vingegaard had caught and passed Crescioli and Leknessund, who had caught the young Italian.

Vingegaard thought he might have an issue with his front tyre as his team led the chase of the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Behind the maglia rosa was Gall, who distanced the other podium contenders. Arensman, Hindley, Gee-West and Eulalio were riding together with Egan Bernal (Netcompany-Ineos) setting the pace.

However, Dutchman Arensman was struggling, tempting Hindley and Gee-West to attack to take advantage. The duo worked together to catch Gall with 5km left as the Canadian hoped to vault himself into 4th on GC ahead of Arensman. However, Bernal towed his team mate back to his rivals with 2km to go as that contest looked to be in a stalemate.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Their deficit to Vingegaard was ballooning out, and the two-time Tour winner looked unbeatable, eventually winning the stage by 1:15 after easing to the line. All he has to do now to claim his first pink jersey is to navigate his way through the final flat stage in Roma.

Gall sprinted to take second place ahead of Hindley and Gee-West, as Arensman lost a few seconds. All four remained in their overnight GC positions with no changes.

Behind, Eulálio attacked away from Piganzoli to consolidate his position in sixth place on GC and win the maglia bianca.

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