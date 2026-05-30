'Rainstorm came in and changed everything' - Peter Stetina and Ted King crash out of Unbound XL while Lachlan Morton is the first casualty in 200-mile race

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An inventory of crashes, mechanicals and course chaos impacting top riders at 2026 Unbound Gravel

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) sits on side of course around mile 50 of 2026 Unbound Gravel 200
Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) sits on side of course around mile 50 of 2026 Unbound Gravel 200 (Image credit: Future l Ethan Glading)

The threats of overnight rain in eastern Kansas came as predicted and turned sections of the prairie roads into pools of water and mud, the kind that hide dangers from unsuspecting tyres, destroy derailleurs and derail contenders for pro races, both Unbound Gravel 200 and Unbound XL.

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) was the first major casualty on Saturday at Unbound 200. He was off the bike just beyond the 50-mile mark and short of the Texaco Hill climb, sitting on the side of a dirt road due to an apparent crash. Details were not confirmed, but Morton pulled out of the race.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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