UCI Gravel World Series: Romain Bardet and Sophie Wright stretch the gaps to win Monaco Gravel Race

Race Results
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Nicole Frain runner up in women's race after Wright makes catch then continues on while Paul Voß clinches second in men's race

Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL team&#039;s French rider Romain Bardet looks on during a press conference in Moulins, central France, on June 7, 2025, on the eve of the 77th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Romain Bardet (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Romain Bardet (Factor) and Sophie Wright (Ribble Outliers) rode away from their rivals on the challenging alpine terrain of Monaco Gravel Race to claim victory at Sunday's UCI Gravel World Series race.

Bardet claimed the elite men's race with a gap of more than three minutes to his nearest rival, describing it as a "very demanding course" and "a good test before tackling longer distances". It was Bardet's second series win of the season, with the French rider also having won Spain's Castellon in February.

Paul Voß (Autsaid x Rose Bikes) was second, with the German gravel champion coming over the line 18 seconds ahead of Sascha Weber.

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Results

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Women's elite top 5

Position

Rider

Time Ga

1

Sophie Wright

04:27:35

2

Nicole Frain

+0:07:55

3

Jade Wiel

+0:19:50

4

Carlotta Borello

+0:21:43

5

Cassia Boglio

+0:28:09

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Men's elite top 5

Position

Rider

Time Gap

1

Romain Bardet

03:47:38

2

Paul Voß

00:03:14

3

Sascha Weber

00:03:32

4

Benjamin Perry

00:03:48

5

Nils Brun

00:03:51

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani