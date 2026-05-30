Giro d'Italia Women: Lorena Wiebes lives up to favourite status with stage 1 sprint victory

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SD Worx-Protime rider takes first maglia rosa

Wide view of Wiebes winning
Lorena Wiebes wins stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia Women, outsprinting Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) in the streets of Ravenna. With the stage victory, Wiebes also takes the maglia rosa, the pink leader's jersey.

Having reeled in the breakaway with 50km to go, the teams of the sprinters and GC favourites then controlled the city circuit in Ravenna. After a long turn by Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) kept Wiebes at the front on the penultimate kilometre but had to swing off soon after the flamme rouge.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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