Giro d'Italia Women: Lorena Wiebes lives up to favourite status with stage 1 sprint victory

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia Women, outsprinting Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) in the streets of Ravenna. With the stage victory, Wiebes also takes the maglia rosa, the pink leader's jersey.

Having reeled in the breakaway with 50km to go, the teams of the sprinters and GC favourites then controlled the city circuit in Ravenna. After a long turn by Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) kept Wiebes at the front on the penultimate kilometre but had to swing off soon after the flamme rouge.

Millie Couzens (Fenix-Premier Tech) led the peloton through the chicane with 300 metres to go and onto the finishing straight, but her sprinter Charlotte Kool was some way back. Instead, Wiebes launched from Couzens' wheel and held off everyone to win.

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“It’s amazing. The team worked really hard for it all day to control the breakaway. It was a lot of chaos on the local circuit, which we expected, but I could trust my teammates. We did most of the work before entering the circuit. Then it was also the GC teams who wanted to keep their leaders safe from any crashes. We focused on the last lap to stick together and time it well to the finish,” said Wiebes about the stage.



“My final lead-out, Barbara Guarischi, she came a bit too early, but I found my way and was able to sprint. Tomorrow is hopefully another sprint, and it will be amazing to try to win in the maglia rosa,” said Wiebes.

More to come.

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