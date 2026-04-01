UCI Gravel World Series: Joaquin Plomer and Maria Laura Bugarin take elite victories at Vuelta Altas Cumbres Gravel on home soil in Argentina

Race Results
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Carolina Maldonado, however, claims women's overall from age-group category as series makes debut in South American country

The elite men&#039;s podium at the 2026 Gravel Argentina. Joaquin Plomer in first, Lance Haidet in second and Franco Orocito in third
The elite men's podium at the 2026 Gravel Argentina. Joaquin Plomer in first, Lance Haidet in second and Franco Orocito in third (Image credit: UCI Gravel Argentina)

Maria Laura Bugarin and Joaquin Plomer claimed the elite category victories at Vuelta Altas Cumbres Gravel, the first UCI Gravel World Series race in Argentina, which ran on Sunday.

It was a clear solo win for each of the riders on home soil, the 112km course testing competitors across 1,930 metres of elevation gain and 92% gravel paths.

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"I’ve been riding the route at Vuelta Altas Cumbres for over a decade now, and I can honestly say that in this edition - beyond winning the Women's Gravel Overall - what I 'really' won was the chance to enjoy the entire weekend with some truly wonderful people," Maldonado, a two-time Pan-American mountain Bike champion, wrote on her Instagram feed.

Plomer, who was second at Gravel Brazil a month ago, was dominant in the men's category, finishing in a time of 3:53:54 to win the elite and overall category. USA's Lance Haidet (Colnago-SRAM-Velocio-ZIPP-Fizik) took second in the men's race while Franco Orocito was third in the elite category and Germán Dorhmann of Argentina was third overall.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Women top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Maria Laura Bugarin

4:57:01

2

Sydney Sitton

+ 2:12

3

Pamela Martino

+ 2:35

4

Baby Ruedlinger Rodriguez

+ 28:55

5

Valentina Ovalle

+ 34:12

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Men top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Joaquin Plomer

3:53:54

2

Lance Haidet

+ 5:50

3

Franco Orocito

+ 6:44

4

Julian Barrientos

+ 10:36

5

Ariel Sivori

+ 14:03

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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