Unbound Gravel 200 LIVE: A stacked line-up and an increased prize pot at the US' premier gravel race

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Men's race Racing begins for the men with over 200 miles/333km of racing on the menu with moves off the front already.

Women's race The women set off in their neutral start. The same 3 mile neutralised zone as the men.

If you are new to gravel racing, Cam Jones won last year with Matthew Beers, Keegan Swenson, Torbjørn Røed, Alexey Vermeulen, Lachlan Morton are all big names to look out for with former WorldTour road riders like Romain Bardet, Thomas De Gendt, Simon Pellaud and Mads Würtz Schmidt all racing with the last two being big favourites for this race.

Men's Race The men set off on their neutral zone in the dawn light. The neutralised section is around 3 miles long to just get them out of Emporia before they race.

The riders are all lined up in Emporia. It is currently dry but there was apparently a big storm in the night with mud looking like it could be a real issue.

There have been changes made to the way the support stations work with the pros and amateurs with the elite riders getting their own areas to avoid the chaos of previous years. Last year's winner, Cameron Jones, is for the changes and told Cyclingnews: "The first year out at the feed zones really opened my eyes – just how many people were at the feed zones, it was like a whole city long, four or five blocks, and you're trying to watch out for your people," He said. "So, last year was a lot less stressful being in a small group. I think it's a good call that they've split them up from the amateurs, because we're coming through with a lot more urgency than the age groupers. It's nice to have a bit less going on, less distractions." >>> Unbound Gravel organisers rein in support station chaos, adding feed zones for elite fields only (Image credit: Life Time)

A mechanics job isn't an easy one at the best of times, but for gravel mechanics, it is a whole other ball game as it is just you against the terrain with no big team of mechanics around you. Cyclingnews spoke to mechanics of Alexey Vermeulen, Carolin Schiff and more. >>> 'Mechanics dread excitement' – Meet the people who navigate pit-stop chaos to keep the pros rolling at Unbound Gravel (Image credit: Linda Guerrette l Stetina's Paydirt)

The startlist is a blend of former and current road riders, gravel specialists and the odd full blown all-rounders in both the men's and women's lineups.

The race has upped it's prize pot for this year with $60,000 being split between the top five riders in both the men's and women's races.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live updates of the 2026 Life Time Unbound Gravel presented by Shimano.