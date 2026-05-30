Boucles de la Mayenne: Benoît Cosnefroy wins stage 2 from small bunch sprint
Frenchman takes overall lead
Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates XRG) powered his way to the lead of the Boucles de la Mayenne, taking the sprint from a group of 13 riders after a 215.1 kilometre stage to Pré-en-Pail-Saint-Samson.
The group splintered from a shattered peloton in the Ardennes Classics-style finishing circuits that included 11 climbs in the final 100 kilometres.
The Frenchman outpaced Noa Isidore (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education-EasyPost) to take the 10-second time bonus and claim the race lead by seven seconds on Groupama-FDJ United's Thibaud Gruel.
Isidore is now third at 12 seconds.
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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