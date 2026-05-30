Boucles de la Mayenne: Benoît Cosnefroy wins stage 2 from small bunch sprint

Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates XRG) powered his way to the lead of the Boucles de la Mayenne, taking the sprint from a group of 13 riders after a 215.1 kilometre stage to Pré-en-Pail-Saint-Samson.

The group splintered from a shattered peloton in the Ardennes Classics-style finishing circuits that included 11 climbs in the final 100 kilometres.

The Frenchman outpaced Noa Isidore (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education-EasyPost) to take the 10-second time bonus and claim the race lead by seven seconds on Groupama-FDJ United's Thibaud Gruel.

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Isidore is now third at 12 seconds.

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