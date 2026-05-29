'If I wanted to chase results, I would have stayed on the road' – Romain Bardet debuts at Unbound Gravel 200 and finds surge in off-road popularity 'a bit strange'

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French rider culminates one-month US holiday with family in Emporia to settle curiosity about 'biggest gravel event of the year'

Romain Bardet of Factor Bikes - RCC (right) congratulates fellow racer Benjamin Perry at the finish of 2026 The Traka 360, Bardet fifth and Perry fourth
Romain Bardet of Factor Bikes - RCC (right) congratulates fellow racer Benjamin Perry at the finish of 2026 The Traka 360, Bardet fifth and Perry fourth (Image credit: @ Gravel Earth Series l @ The Traka 360)

Four-time Tour de France stage winner Romain Bardet (Factor Racing - RCC) has won four of his six gravel races so far this season, but the former WorldTour pro emphasised that he is really 'retired' and not chasing results.

He was intrigued by all the tales and mounting prestige of Unbound Gravel 200 in Kansas, so added the race to his calendar this year, his first full season focused on dirt. The 207-mile racing adventure on Saturday will be his longest one-day race, but he's also added up the miles this month driving, 4,000 miles so far, on a one-month family adventure on US soil, taking in eight states with his wife Amandine and son Angus.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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