Giro d'Italia Women stage 1 LIVE: Can anyone stop the sprinters from taking the race's first maglia rosa?

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The course takes the riders inland and northwest, they turn right for an intermediate sprint at Alfonosine before heading south to Ravenna for three laps of a tight, technical city circuit of 13.2km.

We're rolling for 3.8km of neutral before the racing starts. It's a warm one in Cesenatico, around 28º but with the chance of thunder storms later. Let's hope not!

Lorena Wiebes starts the day as the outstanding favourite to win the stage and take the first maglia rosa. She's on top form, winning stages at the recent Vuelta Burgos where she honed her form ahead of today's race. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just five minutes until we roll out for the start of the Giro.

Demi Vollering starts the race as the out and out favourite to win the general classification.

But Grand Tour domination has rarely come naturally to her. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should today's stage come down to a sprint finish, Lidl-Trek have one of the favourites in Elisa Balsamo. The former World Champion will be keen to take the victory and pink jersey on home roads. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another rider whose season has been badly disrupted is Marlen Reusser, the Movistar rider was second last year.

She's making her comeback from a spinal fracture. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini might be the defending champion and the home town hero, but she's had a badly disrupted season.

"A really uncertain moment for me," she says. (Image credit: Luc Claessen / Getty Images)

This is the 37th edition of the race and the first time for many years it's not clashed with the men's Tour de France. It's also the third edition organised by RCS, the same company responsible for the men's race.

They say they're investing heavily in the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The maglia rosa will be awarded to the stage winner at the end of today's opening stage between Cesenatico, on the Adriatic coast, and Ravenna. That's likely to be a sprinter as the 139km stage is pan flat. But you never know.

Sign on has already begun in Cesenatico, with Spanish ProTeam, Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi on the podium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We'll be here bringing you live coverage of all nine stages of the 37th women's Giro, with today's opening stage kicking off at 15:20CET.