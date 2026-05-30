Bretagne Ladies Tour: Young Swiss rider Liechti stuns with time trial victory on stage 2

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Nexetis rider continues strong season with race lead

Jasmin Liechti time trialing
Jasmin Liechti (Nexetis) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Continental rider Jasmin Liechti (Nexetis) put in a stunning time trial performance to take the race lead of the Bretagne Ladies Tour on stage 2.

The Swiss rider flew around the 24.7 kilometre course in Plomodiern, averaging 48.4kph to top WorldTour riders Letizia Borghesi and Luca Vierstraete (AG Insurance-Soudal) by 25 and 27 seconds, respectively.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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