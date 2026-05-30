Bretagne Ladies Tour: Young Swiss rider Liechti stuns with time trial victory on stage 2

Continental rider Jasmin Liechti (Nexetis) put in a stunning time trial performance to take the race lead of the Bretagne Ladies Tour on stage 2.

The Swiss rider flew around the 24.7 kilometre course in Plomodiern, averaging 48.4kph to top WorldTour riders Letizia Borghesi and Luca Vierstraete (AG Insurance-Soudal) by 25 and 27 seconds, respectively.

As one of the early starters, Liechti was in the hot seat for more than an hour before stage 1 winner Sandrine Tas (Lotto Intermarché) came through 36 seconds slower, confirming her victory.

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Liechti is now in the lead by 21 seconds over Borghesi, with Tas dropping to third at 26 seconds.

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