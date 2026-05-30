How to watch Giro d'Italia Women 2026 – Free live streams, TV channels, schedule for the second women's Grand Tour of the season

Watch the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women for the second women's Grand Tour of the season. Saturday sees the opening stage of the race, a 139km race from Cesenatico to Ravenna.

Elisa Longo Borghini is aiming for a third win in a row on home ground in Italy, but she'll face stiff competition from a host of big names. Demi Vollering, Marlen Reusser, Niamh Fisher-Black, Marion Bunel, and Anna van der Breggen are also on the list of GC contenders.

The race opens with a flat sprint stage in Ravenna, while the stage 4 mountain time trial to Nevegal and the stage 8 queen stage over the Colle delle Finestre will be key stages to watch later in the race.

The Giro d'Italia Women is being broadcast all over the world, with TV coverage and live streaming options in the UK, US, and Canada, so read on for all the details on how to watch the race wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia Women 2026 for free

The 2026 Giro d'Italia Women is free to watch in Australia and Italy.

In Australia, the race will be free with English commentary thanks to SBS.

You can also catch the race for free live on Italian national broadcaster RAI.

Abroad? You will need NordVPN (75% off) to unlock your free stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia Women 2026 from anywhere in the world

If you're outside your usual country when the Giro d'Italia Women is on, you might think you can't watch the race, but you'd be wrong. A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that lets you tune into your streaming services from abroad, and allows you to do so with complete confidence.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but for a VPN that's brilliant at streaming and is also TechRadar's pick for overall best VPN in the world, we'd recommend NordVPN.

Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it can unlock just about any streaming service.



✅ 30-day money back guarantee

🆓 3 months extra free Get NordVPN today and stream the Giro d'Italia Women on your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia Women in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women through TNT Sports and HBO Max.

TNT Sports is your linear option while live streaming is available on the new home of cycling in the UK, HBO Max. Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-by-month terms available at £30.99.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia Women in the USA

The Giro d'Italia Women is being aired by HBO Max in the United States. Plans start from $18.49 per month for a package that includes live cycling.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you might find it easier to sign up to Max via Prime.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia Women in Canada

For Canadian viewers, it is the usual FloBikes to watch the Giro d'Italia Women.

A subscription will set you back CAN$215.88 for the year or CAN$49.99 on a monthly basis. FloBikes customers in the US will be blocked from this one - they only have the rights in Canada.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia Women in Australia

As alluded to above, cycling fans in Australia can watch the Giro d'Italia Women for free through SBS.

Both races are being live-streamed on the SBS On Demand platform, which is a free service for those in Australia. If you are looking for linear coverage, each stage will be available on SBS Viceland.