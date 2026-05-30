The mud mayhem arrives again early at Unbound 200 with fields shattered early

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Within the first hour, much of the field is off the bike with the mud clearing paint sticks out

A throwback to amateurs struggling in the mud in an earlier edition
A throwback to amateurs struggling in the mud in an earlier edition of the races (Image credit: Life Time)

Less than an hour into Unbound 200 and only around 15 or so miles into the race, and already the muddy chaos has hit, with pictures of the men's elite riders grinding to a halt and having to get off the bikes and run, well, at least if they could get their wheels to keep turning with all the mud.

A very few managed to find a grassy detour and keep on rolling, but most were pushing, or even carrying their bikes, and others were completely stopped with the paint sticks out to try and clear the mud so they could get their machines running again.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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