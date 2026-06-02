'The road to victory is not always immediate' - Anna van der Breggen turns back the years in race against the clock at Giro d’Italia Women mountain time trial

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Short-handed Team SD Worx-Protime ready to defend maglia rosa

Anna Van Der Breggen of TEAM SD WORX - PROTIME wears the Pink Jersey after Stage 4 of the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women, a 12.2 km individual time trial stage from Belluno to Nevegal, in Italy, on June 2, 2026. (Photo by Tommaso Berardi/NurPhoto)
Anna Van Der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) reacts on awards stage as new race leader (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Giro d’Italia Women, 36-year-old Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) turned back the clock with her stage 4 victory on the mountain time trial from Belluno to Nevegal, beating her younger competitors by over a minute and putting the maglia rosa on her shoulders for the first time since winning the 2021 Giro overall.

Going back 11 years, in 2015, a hilly time trial between Pisano and Nebbiuno was Van der Breggen’s first Giro stage victory and a crucial part of her first Giro GC victory. Then the mountain time trial five years ago, between Fondovalle and Cascate del Toce, was her last Giro stage win until now. It saw Van der Breggen cement the GC lead on the way to her fourth Giro victory, beating her then-teammate Demi Vollering (now FDJ United-SUEZ) by 1:06 minutes.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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