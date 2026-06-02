'Savage day out' – No smooth run for Brendan Johnston at Unbound Gravel but celebrates going one better

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'Might have to come back three more times and who knows' says Australian after comes fourth at Unbound 200 this year, after fifth in 2025

Brendan Johnston (Giant) covered in mud and with grit in the eyes after finishing a gruelling 2026 edition of Unbound 200 in fourth place
Brendan Johnston (Giant) covered in mud and with grit in the eyes after finishing a gruelling 2026 edition of Unbound 200 in fourth place (Image credit: Life Time Grand Prix)

When Brendan Johnston (Giant) crossed the line in Emporia in fourth place with a small fist pump in celebration, a tough day out was written all over his face, as while Unbound 200 may be known for being gruelling, even by its own standards, this had been one brutal ride.

"Unbound Gravel is never a straightforward race, and this year’s edition delivered some of the most challenging conditions I’ve experienced," said Johnston in a statement from his team, Giant, with the rider having taken on the race on a Giant Revolt prototype.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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