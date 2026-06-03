Giro d'Italia Women stage 5 LIVE: Can anyone gain time on GC during a brutal day of climbing in the high mountains?

The peloton heads into the Dolomites for four categorised climbs and virtually no recovery sections over 146 kilometres with 3,200 metres of elevation gain

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Anna Van Der Breggen of TEAM SD WORX - PROTIME wears the Pink Jersey after Stage 4 of the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women, a 12.2 km individual time trial stage from Belluno to Nevegal, in Italy, on June 2, 2026. (Photo by Tommaso Berardi/NurPhoto)
Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) leads the Giro d'Italia Women after winning the stage 4 time trial (Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Here we go then, we're uphill from the line today, though only after 6.4km of neutral.
A maximum forecast temperature of 21º today, and while there'll be some sunshine, there's a weather alert for storms too. Anything could happen!

Race leader, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) heads to sign on ahead of the stage.

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx - Protime) heads to the start of stage 5 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women wearing the pink jersey of overall leader in Longarone. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbara Malcotti is Human Powered Health's climbing hope for today's stage, but first some stretching.

Barbara Malcotti (Human Powered Health) warming up prior to stage 5 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026, a 146km stage from Longarone to Sante Stefano di Cadore. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They're in Longarone for today's stage, and on the cards is 146km to Santo Stefano di Cadore. We're still in north eastern Italy, in the Alps, east of Bolzano. We'll pass through the ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Another GC shake-up expected on mountainous day with 3,400 metres of elevation.

NEVEGAL, ITALY - JUNE 02: Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026, Stage 4 a 12.7km individual time trial stage from Belluno to Nevegal 1052m / #UCIWWT / on June 02, 2026 in Nevegal, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen leads the Giro d'Italia Women ahead of stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Niamg Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) isn't the only rider warming up before the stage.

Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl - Trek) prior to stage 5 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women a 146km stage from Longarone to Sante Stefano di Cadore, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While people are rightly looking at Saturday's eighth stage and its iconic climbs, with 3,330m of vertical ascent, today has more climbing than any other stage this week. We roll out at 12:55CET.

Good morning, and welcome again to the Cyclingnews coverage of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia Women.

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