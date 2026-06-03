Giro d'Italia Women stage 5 LIVE: Can anyone gain time on GC during a brutal day of climbing in the high mountains?
The peloton heads into the Dolomites for four categorised climbs and virtually no recovery sections over 146 kilometres with 3,200 metres of elevation gain
Here we go then, we're uphill from the line today, though only after 6.4km of neutral.
A maximum forecast temperature of 21º today, and while there'll be some sunshine, there's a weather alert for storms too. Anything could happen!
Race leader, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) heads to sign on ahead of the stage.
Barbara Malcotti is Human Powered Health's climbing hope for today's stage, but first some stretching.
They're in Longarone for today's stage, and on the cards is 146km to Santo Stefano di Cadore. We're still in north eastern Italy, in the Alps, east of Bolzano. We'll pass through the ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo.
Another GC shake-up expected on mountainous day with 3,400 metres of elevation.
Niamg Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) isn't the only rider warming up before the stage.
While people are rightly looking at Saturday's eighth stage and its iconic climbs, with 3,330m of vertical ascent, today has more climbing than any other stage this week. We roll out at 12:55CET.
Good morning, and welcome again to the Cyclingnews coverage of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia Women.
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