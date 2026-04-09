Brendan Johnston, Alexis Skarda win titles at Utah's Salty Lizard; Unbound winner to race new Pulaski MTN-X; MAAP launches U23 initiative - Gravel Bits

News
By published

'It’s incredibly encouraging to see programs created to support that next generation of athletes' says Payson McElveen about MAAP's Future of Off-Road Racing Fund

Brendan Johnston (right) won the 2026 Salty Lizard Gravel Race, sprinting in the finale from a small lead group
(Image credit: Kristopher Braunberger)
Jump to:

Brendan Johnston (Giant Bikes) and Alexis Skarda (Scott Bicycles-Q36.5) earned victories at Salty Lizard Gravel Race, using the opener in the Utah Gravel Series on April 4 as a tune-up for Sea Otter Gravel next week.

Johnston finished in a time of 4:17:30, taking a 10-second margin ahead of Josiah Wildman (Respira). In the sprint for third Ryker Brand (Maybird-Formula 369) edged Ethan Shirey (Bear National Team), another 14 seconds back. The trio of riders behind Johnston comprised the men's 19-29 podium.

Article continues below
Image 1 of 2
Salty Lizard Gravel 2026 women's winner Alexis Skarda
Salty Lizard Gravel 2026 women's winner Alexis Skarda(Image credit: Kristopher Braunberger)

Pulaski MTN-X gravel race debuts September 26 with Unbound 200 champion Cameron Jones

Coming to the Blue Ridge Mountains on September 26 is a new gravel race, Pulaski MTN-X, located in southwest Virginia. Timed sections will be used to determine winners in three ride distances, with the 100-mile race offering $20,000, split evenly between pro women and pro men.

Unbound Gravel 200 champion Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA - RCC), who is from New Zealand, has confirmed participation, the race start located 35 miles from his US home base in Blacksburg.