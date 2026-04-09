Brendan Johnston, Alexis Skarda win titles at Utah's Salty Lizard; Unbound winner to race new Pulaski MTN-X; MAAP launches U23 initiative - Gravel Bits

Brendan Johnston (Giant Bikes) and Alexis Skarda (Scott Bicycles-Q36.5) earned victories at Salty Lizard Gravel Race, using the opener in the Utah Gravel Series on April 4 as a tune-up for Sea Otter Gravel next week.

Johnston finished in a time of 4:17:30, taking a 10-second margin ahead of Josiah Wildman (Respira). In the sprint for third Ryker Brand (Maybird-Formula 369) edged Ethan Shirey (Bear National Team), another 14 seconds back. The trio of riders behind Johnston comprised the men's 19-29 podium.

Skarda covered the course in 4:34:17, good for the women's title and 10th overall. Second in the women's field, and first among the 19-29 women's division was Alex Charles (MOG Squad), finishing 35:13 back. Another 26 minutes down was Lily Halvorson in third.

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The Salty Lizard was held in Wendover, located in Tooele County on the border of Nevada and 120 miles west of Salt Lake City. The route remained in Utah with more than 4,000 feet of elevation gain through the Silver Island Mountains.

Both Johnston and Skarda are part of the invitation-only field of elite riders in the Life Time Grand Prix, with the first of six races taking place in northern California next Thursday. Charles is set to take the start at Sea Otter Gravel among the women's U23 field, while Brand and Shirey will compete in the men'sU23 field.

Image 1 of 2 Salty Lizard Gravel 2026 women's winner Alexis Skarda (Image credit: Kristopher Braunberger) Salty Lizard 2026 lead men on scenic desert route in western Utah (Image credit: Kristopher Braunberger)

Pulaski MTN-X gravel race debuts September 26 with Unbound 200 champion Cameron Jones

Coming to the Blue Ridge Mountains on September 26 is a new gravel race, Pulaski MTN-X, located in southwest Virginia. Timed sections will be used to determine winners in three ride distances, with the 100-mile race offering $20,000, split evenly between pro women and pro men.

Unbound Gravel 200 champion Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA - RCC), who is from New Zealand, has confirmed participation, the race start located 35 miles from his US home base in Blacksburg.