Tour de Wallonie: Ben Oliver scores Modern Adventure's first European win in stage 2 sprint finish

Ben Oliver scored Modern Adventure's first-ever win in Europe on stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie, the New Zealander beating a host of bigger names to the line at the end of a grim stage to Libramont-Chevigny.

Lotto-Intermarché and NSN had controlled the peloton in the closing metres of the 191km stage to set things up for their fast finishers, Arnaud De Lie and Riley Sheehan.

However, it was Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe who set up the finishing sprint, with stage 1 winner Jordi Meeus the beneficiary of their lead out. But it wasn't to be for the Belgian, who was swamped in the final dash for the line.

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He was up front alongside De Lie, Sheehan, Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar), Kim Heiduk (Necompany Ineos), and Sente Sentjens (Alpecin-Premier Tech) as the sprint was launched. But coming up the barriers was Oliver, who picked just the right spot – and the right time – to come through and speed to the win.

Behind him, Sheehan, Sentjens, and Meeus crossed the line in third, fourth fifth, while Yorben Lauryssen (Tartoletto-Isorex) was best of the rest, having followed Oliver up the barriers to grab second place.

"It feels unreal to get the first European win with the boys. We've been gelling all year and it's a wicked team to be a part of. To get a first win for the team over here is wicked," Oliver said after the stage.

"It was like a long drag to the line, slightly uphill, and with pretty much no vision through the glasses with how wet it was. We just tried to stay together. Riley [Pickrell] and Paul [Wright] saved me with a kilometre to go when I unclipped with a bit of a collision. They got me back in, so I had to finish it off for them.

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"To be honest, we came here just looking for a stage win. We've been knocking on the door all year in Europe to get a win and then we play it day-by-day.

"We had the boss man George [Hincapie] here for the first two days, so we had to get a win for him early on."

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