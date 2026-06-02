Tour de Wallonie: Ben Oliver scores Modern Adventure's first European win in stage 2 sprint finish

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New Zealander beats Yorben Lauryssen and Riley Sheehan on wet day out in Libramont-Chevigny

New Zealander Ben Oliver of Modern Adventure Pro Cycling celebrates as he wins the second stage of the Tour De Wallonie cycling race, 192 km from Jodoigne to Libramont-Chevigny, on Tuesday 02 June 2026.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
Ben Oliver celebrates victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Ben Oliver scored Modern Adventure's first-ever win in Europe on stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie, the New Zealander beating a host of bigger names to the line at the end of a grim stage to Libramont-Chevigny.

Lotto-Intermarché and NSN had controlled the peloton in the closing metres of the 191km stage to set things up for their fast finishers, Arnaud De Lie and Riley Sheehan.

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Position

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Ben Oliver (Modern Adventure)

4:39:28

2

Yorben Lauryssen (Tartoletto-Isorex)

-

3

Riley Sheehan (NSN Pro Cycling)

-

4

Sente Sentjens (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

-

5

Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

-

6

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché)

-

7

Tom Crabbe (Flanders-Baloise)

-

8

Daan Depuydt (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions)

-

9

Kim Heiduk (Netcompany Ineos)

-

10

Killian Théot (Van Rysel-Roubaix)

-

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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