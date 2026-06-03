Catalan independence groups call for 'major protest' during Tour de France Grand Départ in Barcelona

People wave Estelada flags at a protest organised by Assemblea in Barcelona in 2025

A pair of Catalan pro-independence groups have called for "a major coordinated action" during the opening stages of this year's Tour de France, which starts in Barcelona.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, the Catalan National Assembly (Assemblea) and Òmnium Cultural said they will organise demonstrations along the race route.

It does not appear that the organisations plan to disrupt or interfere with the race itself.

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The 2026 Tour is set to start with a time trial in Catalunya's capital, Barcelona, on July 4, ahead of another stage in the region between Tarragona and Barcelona the next day. The race's visit concludes with a stage 3 departure from Granollers.

Assemblea and Òmnium Cultural stated that they want to collaborate with other organisations in the region to "mobilise hundreds of volunteers and activists along the route to fill the roads with Catalan independence Estelada flags, banners, and messages supporting Catalonia’s independence" at a time when millions of eyes will be on Catalunya.

"Òmnium is joining the effort to combine forces and turn the Tour’s passage through Catalunya into a major civic and democratic protest in favour of independence," the statement reads.

"With this goal in mind, both organisations are already working on a proposal that could involve other national organisations such as the Council for the Republic and the Association of Municipalities for Independence, as well as local groups.

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"The objective is to mobilise hundreds of volunteers and activists along the route to fill the roads with Catalan independence Estelada flags, banners, and messages supporting Catalunya's independence in front of millions of viewers around the world."

Assemblea and Òmnium Cultural have protested at both the Volta a Catalunya and Vuelta a España in the past, and say that their planned Tour protests "build on the many pro-independence actions that have taken place over the years during cycling competitions held in Catalunya".

The Catalan independence movement dates back to the mid-19th century and the Renaixença, an effort to revive the Catalan language and culture after its suppression following the War of Spanish Succession.

It has persevered since then, through Franco's abolition of Catalan autonomy, and has continued into the modern day, including independence referendums in 2014 and 2017, the latter seeing the Spanish government dissolve the Catalan parliament as several top ministers fled abroad to avoid charges of rebellion, sedition, and misuse of public funds.

The most recent polling in Catalunya sees 40.2% of voters in favour of independence and 51.5% against, with 8.2% down as 'don't know'.

From the statement, it appears that Assemblea and Òmnium Cultural don't intend the protests to disrupt the race itself, as pro-Palestine protesters memorably did at several races last year, including the Vuelta.

Instead, they'll aim to promote their cause to the large international audience the Tour brings. The organisations have also started a crowdfunding effort to manufacture large Estelada flags and banners for the protest.

"Teams from both organisations and their local branches are currently studying the sections of the route with the greatest television exposure and greatest public attendance in order to ensure a strong presence of pro-independence symbols during the Catalan stages," the statement continued.

"At the same time, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched with the aim of raising up to €12,000 to produce large-format Estelada flags and banners that will be displayed at key points along the route.

"Assemblea and Òmnium call on citizens to actively participate in this exceptional mobilisation in order to take advantage of the international platform offered by the Tour de France and once again place the Catalan independence cause before the eyes of the world."