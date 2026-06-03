Catalan independence groups call for 'major protest' during Tour de France Grand Départ in Barcelona

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Assemblea and Òmnium Cultural aim to put 'Catalunya's independence in front of millions of viewers around the world' as Tour visits region in July

Hundreds of people gather at Barcelona Sants, the city&#039;s main train station, in a protest organized by the pro-independence group Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC). The demonstration targets the ongoing mismanagement of the Rodalies commuter rail system by Spain&#039;s state-owned companies Renfe and Adif. Protesters wave banners and chant pro-independence slogans, denouncing chronic delays and disruptions--averaging 31 incidents per day in 2024--and call for full control of Catalonia&#039;s rail services to be transferred to the regional government. Rodalies, the name for commuter rail in Catalonia, is operated by Renfe and managed by Adif. Protesters also point to a historic lack of investment, citing that over EUR3.6 billion in planned infrastructure funds have gone unexecuted in the region since 2010. In Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on April 5, 2025 (Photo by Albert Llop/NurPhoto)
People wave Estelada flags at a protest organised by Assemblea in Barcelona in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A pair of Catalan pro-independence groups have called for "a major coordinated action" during the opening stages of this year's Tour de France, which starts in Barcelona.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, the Catalan National Assembly (Assemblea) and Òmnium Cultural said they will organise demonstrations along the race route.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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