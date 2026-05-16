UCI Gravel World Series: Brendan Johnston and Tiffany Cromwell claim victory at SEVEN as field samples World Championships course
2024 winner Johnston leaves defending champion Mark O'Brien in his wake on dash to line, Cromwell delivers again by attacking to fly solo
Brendan Johnston (Giant) and Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) both sailed through the Nannup finish line at the SEVEN gravel race to add to their win tally at the Western Australian UCI Gravel World Series event.
In the elite men's race Johnston, also the winner in 2024, crossed the line after 3:55:56 with a seven second gap to 2025 winner Mark O'Brien (Trappist), who made the most of his climbing strength during the race but was distanced on the run to the line. Harrison Bebbington (Maxxis Flanders Racing), who had been part of the leading trio which formed in the second half of the race, took third at the event which gave riders a taste of the terrain on offer for the Gravel World Championships there on October 10-11.
In the elite women's race it was two editions in a row for Cromwell and three all up after, after she got out front early with Maria Laurie and Matilda Raynolds but by 15km to go had gone solo and was quick in carving out a solid gap to her rivals. The Australian gravel champion crossed the line after 4:28:52 with an advantage of two-and-a-half minutes to second-placed Laurie while Matilda Raynolds was just a second further back in third.
The 125km SEVEN course started and finished in Nannup, running through the Blackwood Valley and packing in more than 3,000m of vertical ascent along the way on the course which is more than 80% gravel.
More to come ...
Results
Position
Rider
Time
1
Brendan Johnston
3:55:56
2
Mark O'Brien
+07
3
Harrison Bebbington
+29
Position
Rider
Time
1
Tiffany Cromwell
4:28:52
2
Maria Laurie
+2:30
3
Matilda Raynolds
+2:31
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Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
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