Unbound Gravel 200 men: European Champion Mads Würtz Schmidt wins rainy, windy, muddy edition with epic solo

Race Results
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Beers, Kongstad in podium positions

Mads Würtz Schmid (Specialized Off-Road) celebrates his Unbound Gravel 200 win
(Image credit: Ethan Glading/Future)
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Mads Würtz Schmidt (Specialized Off-Road) rode away to victory in the men's Unbound Gravel 200, escaping with teammate Keegan Swenson midway through the a race battered by heavy rain, wind and mud.

The European champion had over five minutes on his nearest rival, with Matt Beers (Specialized Off-Road) riding ahead of Tobias Kongstad (PAS Racing) at the last checkpoint.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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