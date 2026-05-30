Unbound Gravel 200 men: European Champion Mads Würtz Schmidt wins rainy, windy, muddy edition with epic solo

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Specialized Off-Road) rode away to victory in the men's Unbound Gravel 200, escaping with teammate Keegan Swenson midway through the a race battered by heavy rain, wind and mud.

The European champion had over five minutes on his nearest rival, with Matt Beers (Specialized Off-Road) riding ahead of Tobias Kongstad (PAS Racing) at the last checkpoint.

The Danish rider suffered a serious mechanical in the second half of the race when riding with teammate Keegan Swenson almost 10 minutes ahead of the chasers, but Würtz Schmidt suffered a gash to his rear tyre.

Latest Videos From

Swenson stopped to help him fix the issue, eventually sacrificing his own wheel to get the Danish rider going again.

Würtz Schmidt continued to build on his advantage over the chasers.

More to come.

How it unfolded

All the riders and bikes were coated with a layer of mud after the first 13 miles, as overnight storms dropped pockets of heavy rain in eastern Kansas. The 'D Hill' three-mile climb after mile 10 was not as vicious as the 2023 race edition, but several riders had to dismount and dislodge mud from derailleurs and cogs, including former Unbound 200 winner Keegan Swenson (Specialized Off-road).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With some separation after early mud, the lead group contained Mads Würtz Schmidt and Matt Beers of Specialized Off-road, Cobe Freeburn, Daxton Mock and Torbjørn Andre Røed of Trek Driftless, Romain Bardet (Factor Racing), Nils Brun, John Borstelmann, Daan Seote and Frederick Raßmann.

Thirty-seconds back were a solid group of chasers, Lachlan Morton (EF Educatiion-EasyPost), Brendan Johnson (Giant), Arno van den Broeck, Caleb Botcher (ENVE), defending champion Cameron Jones (Scott Sports USA-RCC), Simon Pellaud (Cervelo-Assos-Maxxis) and Adne Koster (Seka Bikes).

Thomas De Gendt (Power Plus Gravel Team) was in the lead into the first feed zone, at mile 43.5, and seemed to accelerate through the area while a few others slowed down. There was a regrouping across the next few miles and Mock attacked from the front group, which had grown to 21 riders.

On Texaco Hill, the lead group began to split with mud beginning to be an issue. Beers, Vermeulen and Pellaud all seemed to have some issues but worked back to the group.

After mile 62, having passed over Texaco Hill', three riders moved away with a serious acceleration - Wurtz Schmidt, Swenson and Freeburn. They opened a 25-second gap on the chasing group of about 16 riders across the next seven miles.

The second Feed Zone, 82 miles done, had mechanics and pro support crews positioned on the right side of a very narrow dirt road with trees on one side and farmland on the other, saw all three leaders stop, all getting hosed down by support crews to clear bikes and bodies of mud.

Once the chasers came through, only a few riders stopped for bottles or other nutrition, and no one took a pressure wash. Would this be an advantage later for the breakaway? The trio opened a two-minute gap to the chasers when everyone was through the area, 124 miles to go.

At mile 98, almost the halfway point, the trio charged on averaging 23 mph and extending their lead to more than six minutes, clouds dropping more rain on the western side of the course.

Just a few miles later on a long drag of farm road, the Specialized Off-road duo moved away from Freeburn, quickly opening a 30-second gap. A dozen riders remained together for a solid chase, but were eight minutes back.

With 75 miles to go the two leaders opened a nine-minute advantage.

Then disaster struck. Würtz Schmidt suffered a rear flat and the two stopped. Swenson attempted to help his teammate repair the tyre, but then opted to give his teammate his back wheel, the European Champion taking off solo. Swenson then went to work to put a tube in the repurposed tyre.

But the mechanical proved a challenge even for Swenson, who struggled to reattach the freehub which had fallen off. The chasers of Beers, Herzog, Jones, Freeburn, Johnston and Kongstad flew by Swenson.

After 151 miles of racing, Würtz Schmidt charged on with seven minutes on his side ahead of chasers Jones, Kongstad and Beers, and Brendan Johnston (Giant) another two minutes back. Freeburn rode alone four-and-a-half minutes behind Johnston, while Swenson joined forces with Emil Herzog (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) another two-and-a-half minutes back.

Jones, however, began to slow, and drifted backwards, leaving Beers and Kongstad as the main chasers going through Council Grove, the northernmost section of the course.

Heading to chunky gravel and rolling miles before Lake Kahola, the European Champion had increased his average race speed to 22.95 mph, the road on the northern section of the course dry, the sun back out but lingering humidity making temperatures feel warmer than high 70s. Beers and Konstad held steady at seven-and-a-half minutes back.

After a string of riders behind these three - still Jones, Johnston, Freeburn - Swenson now rode with five other riders 21 minutes back - Adne Koster, Piotr Havik, Herzog and Daan Soete.

Würtz Schmidt wasn't gaining significant time as he passed Kahola Lake, but he wasn't letting the two chasers get closer to his virtual hold of the win either, as they still had 7:30 to make up.