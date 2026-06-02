'I missed the moment to go really deep' – Marlen Reusser refuses to blame bike choice for heavy Giro d'Italia Women mountain time trial loss

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'A minute that Anna is faster is a lot – chapeau' says world time trial champion after taking second in Nevegal

NEVEGAL, ITALY - JUNE 02: Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar competes during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026, Stage 4 a 12.7km individual time trial stage from Belluno to Nevegal 1052m / #UCIWWT / on June 02, 2026 in Nevegal, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
World time trial champion Marlen Reusser tackled the mountain time trial up Nevegal on her road bike unlike many of her GC rivals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following three days of sprints, the first GC-focussed day at the Giro d'Italia Women brought a huge change in the general standings as Anna van der Breggen rolled back the years to soar into the race lead.

The Dutchwoman's flying effort on Nevegal saw he make major time on all her maglia rosa rivals, with Marlen Reusser, second on the day, now her closest competitor at 1:04 down.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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