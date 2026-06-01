Tour de Wallonie: Jordi Meeus speeds to stage 1 victory after thrilling finale

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Belgian times sprint to perfection in Lobbes to maintain winning form

DUNKIRK, FRANCE - MAY 24: Jordi Meeus of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 70th 4 Jours de Dunkerque 2026, Stage 5 a 181.3km stage from Saint-Omer to Dunkirk on May 24, 2026 in Dunkirk, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won the opening stage of the Tour de Wallonie, timing his powerful sprint to perfection in Lobbes after an attacking finale.

Two laps up the short but steep Mur de Thuin climb led the riders into the final 10km, and racing split up several times on Monday's stage 1, with Krists Neilands (NSN) and Kim Heiduk (Netcompany Ineos) among the attackers.

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Position

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)

4:13:32

2

Anders Foldager (Jayco AlUla)

st

3

Kim Heiduk (Netcompany Ineos)

st

4

Ben Oliver (Modern Adventure)

st

5

Milan Menten (Lotto-Intermarché)

st

6

Liam Slock (Lotto-Intermarché)

st

7

Joppe Heremans (Van Rysel Roubaix)

st

8

Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

st

9

Natnael Tesfatsion (Movistar)

st

10

Carlos Canal (Movistar)

st

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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