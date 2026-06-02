Giro d'Italia Women: Anna van der Breggen crushes opposition with stunning uphill time trial victory on stage 4, moves into pink jersey

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Former four-time winner puts more than a minute into Reusser, Vollering and Longo Borghini over 12.7km course

NEVEGAL, ITALY - JUNE 02: Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime - Blue Mountain Jersey competes during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026, Stage 4 a 12.7km individual time trial stage from Belluno to Nevegal 1052m / #UCIWWT / on June 02, 2026 in Nevegal, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Four-time Giro d'Italia Women winner Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) blitzed the stage 4 mountain time trial of the 2026 race, covering the 12.7km course in 31:38 minutes for a dominant win.

World time trial champion Marlen Reusser (Movistar) finished in second place, 1:04 minutes slower than Van der Breggen. Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) took third place, another six seconds down.

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Giro d'Italia Women stage 4 top 10

Position

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime)

31:38

2

Marlen Reusser (Movistar)

+01:04

3

Demi Vollering (FDJ-United-SUEZ)

+01:10

4

Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM)

+01:26

5

Monica Trinca Colonel (Jayco AlUla)

+01:31

6

Lauren Dickson (FDJ-United-SUEZ)

+01:38

7

Femke de Vries (Visma-Lease a Bike)

+01:39

8

Elisa Longo Borhgini (UAE ADQ)

+01:51

9

Urška Žigart (AG Insurance-Soudal)

+01:54

10

Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek)

+01:55

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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