Giro d'Italia Women: Anna van der Breggen crushes opposition with stunning uphill time trial victory on stage 4, moves into pink jersey
Former four-time winner puts more than a minute into Reusser, Vollering and Longo Borghini over 12.7km course
Four-time Giro d'Italia Women winner Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) blitzed the stage 4 mountain time trial of the 2026 race, covering the 12.7km course in 31:38 minutes for a dominant win.
World time trial champion Marlen Reusser (Movistar) finished in second place, 1:04 minutes slower than Van der Breggen. Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) took third place, another six seconds down.
The stage results are reflected in the new look GC, with Van der Breggen exchanging the maglia azzurra for the maglia rosa of the overall leader and going into stage 5 with a buffer of more than a minute over all of her close rivals.
More to come ...
Results
Position
Rider (Team)
Time
1
Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime)
31:38
2
Marlen Reusser (Movistar)
+01:04
3
Demi Vollering (FDJ-United-SUEZ)
+01:10
4
Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM)
+01:26
5
Monica Trinca Colonel (Jayco AlUla)
+01:31
6
Lauren Dickson (FDJ-United-SUEZ)
+01:38
7
Femke de Vries (Visma-Lease a Bike)
+01:39
8
Elisa Longo Borhgini (UAE ADQ)
+01:51
9
Urška Žigart (AG Insurance-Soudal)
+01:54
10
Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek)
+01:55
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Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
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