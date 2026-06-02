Giro d'Italia Women: Anna van der Breggen crushes opposition with stunning uphill time trial victory on stage 4, moves into pink jersey

Four-time Giro d'Italia Women winner Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) blitzed the stage 4 mountain time trial of the 2026 race, covering the 12.7km course in 31:38 minutes for a dominant win.

World time trial champion Marlen Reusser (Movistar) finished in second place, 1:04 minutes slower than Van der Breggen. Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) took third place, another six seconds down.

The stage results are reflected in the new look GC, with Van der Breggen exchanging the maglia azzurra for the maglia rosa of the overall leader and going into stage 5 with a buffer of more than a minute over all of her close rivals.

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Giro d'Italia Women stage 4 top 10 Position Rider (Team) Time 1 Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) 31:38 2 Marlen Reusser (Movistar) +01:04 3 Demi Vollering (FDJ-United-SUEZ) +01:10 4 Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) +01:26 5 Monica Trinca Colonel (Jayco AlUla) +01:31 6 Lauren Dickson (FDJ-United-SUEZ) +01:38 7 Femke de Vries (Visma-Lease a Bike) +01:39 8 Elisa Longo Borhgini (UAE ADQ) +01:51 9 Urška Žigart (AG Insurance-Soudal) +01:54 10 Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) +01:55