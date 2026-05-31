Bretagne Ladies Tour: Jasmin Liechti seals overall on stage 3
Sandrine Tas scores second stage win on final stage
Jasmin Liechti (Nexetis) claimed the overall victory in the Bretagne Ladies Tour, finishing stage 3 a few seconds behind stage winner Sandrine Tas (Lotto Intermarché) at the end of a 133 kilometre stage to Laval.
It was the second stage win for the former speed skater Tas, who went home with the overall points classification.
Valentine Fortin (Cofidis) was second in the small bunch sprint with Justine Gegu (Mayenne Monbana My Pie) rounding out the stage podium.
Tas held onto second place overall, with Letizia Borghesi (AG Insurance Soudal) rounding out the podium.
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
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