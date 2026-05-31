Bretagne Ladies Tour: Jasmin Liechti seals overall on stage 3

Jasmin Liechti (Nexetis) claimed the overall victory in the Bretagne Ladies Tour, finishing stage 3 a few seconds behind stage winner Sandrine Tas (Lotto Intermarché) at the end of a 133 kilometre stage to Laval.

It was the second stage win for the former speed skater Tas, who went home with the overall points classification.

Valentine Fortin (Cofidis) was second in the small bunch sprint with Justine Gegu (Mayenne Monbana My Pie) rounding out the stage podium.

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Tas held onto second place overall, with Letizia Borghesi (AG Insurance Soudal) rounding out the podium.

Results

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