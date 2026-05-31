Bretagne Ladies Tour: Jasmin Liechti seals overall on stage 3

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Sandrine Tas scores second stage win on final stage

TABERNAS, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 22: Jasmin Liechti of Switzerland and Team NEXETIS on third place poses on the podium ceremony after the 4th Clasica de Almeria
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jasmin Liechti (Nexetis) claimed the overall victory in the Bretagne Ladies Tour, finishing stage 3 a few seconds behind stage winner Sandrine Tas (Lotto Intermarché) at the end of a 133 kilometre stage to Laval.

It was the second stage win for the former speed skater Tas, who went home with the overall points classification.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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