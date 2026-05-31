Giro d'Italia Women: Maglia rosa Elisa Balsamo speeds to second win in a row in stage 2 bunch sprint

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia Women, beating Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) and Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) in a mass sprint in Caorle.

The break of the day was caught with 14km to go, setting up a bunch sprint. Balsamo was far down in the peloton until Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) brought her to the front with 1.5km to go. On the finishing straight, Gillespie and Balsamo opened their sprints at the same time and finished in a dead heat behind Balsamo, who was fastest to the line.

One day after being awarded the stage 1 victory and the maglia rosa after the disqualification of Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) for an underweight bike, Balsamo could celebrate at the finish, also defending her maglia rosa for the GC leader.

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"I have been waiting for this win so much, this win is for my uncle. I'm just so happy. I want to say a big thank you to my teammates because they did an amazing job the whole day. And then I just did a really good sprint. It was an amazing day," said Balsamo after the stage.

With Wiebes out of the race, the sprint finish was more open, and Balsamo was mindful of that.

"I was just completely focused on the finish line and I pushed until the end because I knew that everyone could come from the back, they are so strong," she said.

Balsamo now goes into the hillier stage 3 with a 20-second buffer on most of the peloton.

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"I know tomorrow's stage quite well because I did the recon. I think it's going to be a hard one because the final is quite hilly. But as I said, I have a really good team, and we trust each other," the maglia rosa finished.

More to come

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