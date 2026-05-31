Giro d'Italia Women: Maglia rosa Elisa Balsamo speeds to second win in a row in stage 2 bunch sprint

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Italian holds off Lara Gillespie and Chiara Consonni to score victory in Caorle and extend her race lead

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) celebrates victory in Caorle on stage 2 the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women
Elisa Balsamo celebrates victory in Caorle on stage 2 the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia Women, beating Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) and Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) in a mass sprint in Caorle.

The break of the day was caught with 14km to go, setting up a bunch sprint. Balsamo was far down in the peloton until Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) brought her to the front with 1.5km to go. On the finishing straight, Gillespie and Balsamo opened their sprints at the same time and finished in a dead heat behind Balsamo, who was fastest to the line.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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