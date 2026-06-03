Unbound Gravel decides Life Time Grand Prix wildcards with Danni Shrosbree and Martins Blums topping the table of new recruits

News
By published

Balance of US and international riders among the seven to join the series fray, with two riders from New Zealand following in the footsteps of Cameron Jones

Danni Shrosbree at Unbound 2026, on her way to earning a Life Time Grand Prix wild card entry
Danni Shrosbree at Unbound 2026, on her way to earning a Life Time Grand Prix wild card entry (Image credit: Life Time / Justin Britton)

Now that the first two races of the Life Time Grand Prix series have been run and won the wildcard competition has been decided, with seven new riders joining the roster for 2026.

The three men and four women – due to the withdrawal of a pregnant Sarah Sturm – to earn the final spots available in this year's series are a mix of riders from the United States and beyond, with the performances across Sea Otter Classic Gravel and Unbound Gravel the deciding factor.

Latest Videos From
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.