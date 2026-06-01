Giro d'Italia Women: Elisa Balsamo powers to hat-trick victory on stage 3 with searing uphill sprint

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Women, taking another sprint victory in the maglia rosa ahead of Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) and Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) in an uphill sprint in Buja.

After the GC favourites split the race on the Montenars climb, a reduced peloton came back together on the run-in to the finish.

A flurry of attacks eventually saw Sigrid Ytterhus Haugset (Uno-X Mobility) get away with 6.6km to go. The Norwegian had an advantage of up to eight seconds but was in view of the chasing peloton on the finishing straight where the last 500mwere uphill.

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Lily Williams launched a long sprint at the 300m mark and flew past Haugset to take the lead, but Balsamo went after her and came around with 120m to go to take another victory.

More to follow...

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider (Country) Team Time Gap 1 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 3:43:43 2 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health 0:00:00 3 Femke Gerritse (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:00:00 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 0:00:00 5 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team ADQ 0:00:00 6 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:00:00 7 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:00:00 8 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 0:00:00 9 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:00:00 10 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:00