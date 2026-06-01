Giro d'Italia Women: Elisa Balsamo powers to hat-trick victory on stage 3 with searing uphill sprint

Race Results
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Lily Williams second, Femke Gerritse third in Buja after late attacker caught in final 500m

BUJA, ITALY - JUNE 01: Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 37th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia Women 2026, Stage 3 a 156km stage from Bibione to Buja / #UCIWWT / on June 01, 2026 in Buja, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia Women, taking another sprint victory in the maglia rosa ahead of Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) and Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) in an uphill sprint in Buja.

After the GC favourites split the race on the Montenars climb, a reduced peloton came back together on the run-in to the finish.

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Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek

3:43:43

2

Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health

0:00:00

3

Femke Gerritse (Ned) SD Worx-Protime

0:00:00

4

Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ

0:00:00

5

Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team ADQ

0:00:00

6

Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL

0:00:00

7

Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech

0:00:00

8

Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team

0:00:00

9

Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ

0:00:00

10

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Canyon-SRAM

0:00:00

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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