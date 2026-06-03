Matteo Jorgenson changes plans for Tour de France build-up

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26-year-old now won't race the Tour de Suisse before supporting Jonas Vingegaard in July

Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s US rider Matteo Jorgenson is pictured before the Milan - Sanremo one-day classic cycling race, in Pavia, on March 21, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Matteo Jorgenson is taking a different path to July's Tour de France than originally planned (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike racer Matteo Jorgenson is switching up his preparation for the Tour de France, with the American no longer set to ride the Tour de Suisse in June.

The US rider was set to make his debut in Switzerland, which this year has been shortened to a five-day race, which runs June 17-21.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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