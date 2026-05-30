'Saturday is the last day to go for the white jersey' – Davide Piganzoli hopes to complete Visma-Lease a Bike's Giro d'Italia domination on final mountain stage

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Jonas Vingegaard hopes Italian teammate can gain final minute to snatch the maglia bianca at Piancavallo

Team Visma Lease a Bike Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard and teammate Italian rider Davide Piganzoli cross the finish line of the 18th stage of the Giro d&#039;Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Fai della Paganella and Pieve di Soligo, Italy, on May 28, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Davide Piganzoli and Jonas Vingegaard on stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike have won five stages and dominated the general classification of the Giro d'Italia. Now there are just two goals to complete a perfect Corsa Rosa: Defend Jonas Vingegaard's maglia rosa on the final mountain stage to Piancavallo and help Davide Piganzoli take the best young rider's white jersey.

Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) is trying to hang onto the maglia bianca after his breakthrough Giro and nine days in the maglia rosa. He perhaps deserves the white jersey, but Visma-Lease a Bike and Vingegaard want to reward Piganzoli for his superb teamwork as a mountain domestique.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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