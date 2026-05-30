UK cycling distributor Saddleback to enter administration with all staff facing redundancy

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42 jobs lost as distributor of Castelli, Chris King, and Sportful collapses

Cannondale&#039;s departure has had a major negative effect on UK cycling distributor Saddleback
Cannondale's departure has had a major negative effect on UK cycling distributor Saddleback (Image credit: Getty Images)

UK-based cycling distributor Saddleback has reportedly gone into administration, with all jobs at the company at risk.

According to a report by The Business Desk, the company has "filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators" two months after Cannondale left the company to return to a direct-to-dealer model.

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