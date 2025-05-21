Recommended reading

Marianne Vos to give gravel world champion's jersey first outing at 3RIDES Aachen on May 31

Lucinda Brand also set to return to defend title at German UCI Gravel World Series race

Dutch Marianne Vos pictured in action during the women elite race at the UCI World Gravel Championships, Saturday 05 October 2024, in Leuven. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike) racing toward victory at the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike) claimed the UCI Gravel World Championships back in October, but she hasn't yet taken her rainbow stripes for a spin.

The multi-discipline star, who has won world titles in road, cyclocross, gravel and track, will make her debut in the gravel world champion's jersey at 3RIDES Aachen at the end of this month. 

