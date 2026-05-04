Vuelta Femenina: Shari Bossuyt wins a dramatic stage 2 sprint as Franziska Koch takes second place and the overall lead

Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal) won stage 2 of the Vuelta Femenina in a reduced bunch sprint, crossing the line ahead of Franziska Koch and Évita Muzic (both FDJ United-Suez).



Stage 1 winner and overnight leader Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) suffered a crash 13km from the finish and had to abandon the race, so Koch takes over the GC lead and the red jersey.



Katrine Aalerud (Uno-X Mobility) had attacked on a short climb just before Rüegg's crash and eked out a 21-second gap, but when Juliette Berthet (FDJ United-Suez) accelerated on the climb towards the finish, the Norwegian was quickly reeled in.



Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) launched an attack near the top of the climb with 1.7km to go and got a small gap together with Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), Liane Lippert (Movistar), Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal), but since the group did not cooperate, they were brought back right before the flamme rouge.



Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) tried to anticipate the sprint with an attack on the final kilometre but only ended up leading out the others.



Van der Breggen brought Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) to the front with 200 metres to go, but as she launched her sprint, Kopecky suffered a mechanical. Instead, Bossuyt took the lead and held off Koch and Muzic to win the stage.



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