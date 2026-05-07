Anna van der Breggen 'unlucky' after pair of crashes take down several riders in wet Vuelta Femenina finale

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ASTORGA, SPAIN - MAY 07: Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime competes during the 12th La Vuelta Femenina 2026, Stage 5 a 119.6km stage from Leon to Astorga / #UCIWWT / on May 07, 2026 in Astorga, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen of SD Worx-Protime competes on stage 5 prior to the final run-in (Image credit: Getty Images)

Overall contender Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) was among several riders who crashed in a hectic, rain-dampened finale of stage 5 of the Vuelta Femenina.

A handful of riders crashed around 26 kilometres from the finish on a slippery corner, and then there was a larger crash due to a touch of wheels in the middle of the peloton with 1.4km to go.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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