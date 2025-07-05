Filippo Ganna first abandon of 2025 Tour de France after mid-stage crash

Crash-filled opening stage also sees breakaways Benjamin Thomas and Mattia Vercher collide and fall at top of Cat.4 climb

2025 Tour de France: Filippo Ganna before stage 1
Italian time trial giant Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) has become the first abandon of the Tour de France after the consequences of a mid-stage fall proved too much, with Ganna pulling out some 40 kilometres further on.

Ganna fell heavily on a right-hand bend, reportedly spinning over the bars, and initially, after a lengthy period evaluating his injuries and getting a bike change, he opted to continue.

