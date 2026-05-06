Daxton Mock and Cécile Lejeune snare Belgian Waffle Ride California wins

Race Results
By published

Courtney Sherwell hold off chase to take second place in elite women's race while Lance Haidet and Matthew Wilson clinch second and third in men's race

Cecile Lejeune makes her debut with Trek Driftless in 2026
(Image credit: Trek)

The Trek Driftless duo of Daxton Mock and Cécile Lejeune both got to celebrate victory at the Belgian Waffle Ride California on Sunday while sailing through the line solo.

Mock, however, didn't have quite as much time up his sleeve with Lance Haidet (Colnago-SRAM-ZIPP-Velocio) claiming second place in the elite men's race just 19 seconds back. Matthew Wilson (Scott Sports USA) then came through the line another four seconds back to take third.

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Elite men top 10

Position

Rider

Time Gap

1

Daxton Mock

5:18:55

2

Lance Haidet

+19

3

Matthew Wilson

+23

4

Truman Glasgow

+6:33

5

Hayden Christian

+6:34

6

Griffin Hoppin

+9:05

7

Darren Fahy

+9:22

8

Emilio Azcona

+11:08

9

Thomas Fuller

+11:10

10

Georwill Perez Roman

0:15:36

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Elite women top 10

Position

Rider

Time Gap

1

Cecile Lejeune

6:09:53

2

Courtney Sherwell

+14:08

3

Hannah Shell

+19:51

4

Holly Breck

+22:47

5

Mj Lopez Aguirre

+24:03

6

Flavia Oliveira Parks

+33:23

7

Leslie Ethridge

+38:34

8

Courtney Sullivan

+47:58

9

Paige Handy

+53:18

10