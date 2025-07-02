Need for speed – Analysing all the sprinters of the 2025 Tour de France

Tim Merlier, Jasper Philipsen and Jonathan Milan headline long list of fast finishers set for titanic battle beginning on day one in Lille

QIDFA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl-Trek, Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step, Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL, Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Deceuninck sprint at finish line during the 7th UAE Tour 2025, Stage 4 a 181km stage from Fujairah Qidfa Beach to Umm al Quwain / #UCIWWT / on February 20, 2025 in Fujairah Qidfa Beach, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jonathan Milan, Tim Merlier, and Jasper Philipsen are among the leading sprint names lining up at this year's Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
The 2025 Tour de France will be headlined by 'the big four' in the battle for the yellow jersey, with the fight between Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič taking centre stage. However, right from the race for the Tour's first maillot jaune on the opening day in Lille the Grand Tour will also host a titanic struggle among the sprinters.

The green jersey winners from the past three Tours – Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease A Bike), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) – will all be lining up to race for stage wins and the points classification, along with many more sprinters who will be intent on making their mark on the world's biggest cycling stage. They include the likes of Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek,) as well as a wealth of outsiders.

