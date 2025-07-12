Hat-trick hero – Giro d'Italia revelation Isaac del Toro takes three wins in three days at the Tour of Austria

21-year-old Mexican on track for overall victory as UAE Team Emirates-XRG dominate stage race

ROME, ITALY - JUNE 01: Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and Team UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at podium as second place winner during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 21 a 144.8km stage from Rome to Rome / #UCIWT / on June 01, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has won three stages in three days at the Tour of Austria (Image credit: Getty Images)

The main focus of UAE Team Emirates-XRG, and, of course, the cycling world, may be on the Tour de France this July, but over in Austria, their rising star Isaac del Toro has made a winning return to racing this week.

21-year-old Del Toro was last seen in action at the Giro d'Italia, where a race debut largely spent in the maglia rosa ended up with him dropping to second behind Simon Yates on the final day.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

