'His time will come' – Giro d'Italia revelation Mathias Vacek presses on in search of stage win after epic gravel ride

Czech rider impresses again on Tuscan strade bianche, helps teammate Ciccone to third on stage and fifth on GC

Mathias Vacek leads Lidl-Trek teammate Giulio Ciccone over the gravel roads of Tuscany on stage 9 of the Giro d&#039;Italia
Mathias Vacek leads Lidl-Trek teammate Giulio Ciccone over the gravel roads of Tuscany on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek's Mathias Vacek continued to be one of the riders of this year's Giro d'Italia on the gravel stage 9 to Siena, producing an almighty bridge across to the front group in the final 40km, before ultimately being dropped by new pink jersey, Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and stage winner Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Vacek found himself in the second group on the road as the chaos unfolded after a big crash on the second of five gravel sectors, which he got caught behind, but attacked away 34km from the finish with Chris Harper (Jayco-AlUla), before making contact with the leaders 10km later.

