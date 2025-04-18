Giro d'Abruzzo: Georg Zimmermann wins final GC as Ivo Oliveira scores another stage victory
Oliveira attacks with Sjoerd Bax but peloton keeps them close
Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty) won the Giro d'Abruzzo stage race after defending the leader's jersey during the hilly fourth stage from Corropoli to Isola del Gran Sasso deep in the Apennine mountains.
David de la Cruz (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) was second overall, at just 11 seconds, with Pablo Torres (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) third at 18 seconds.
Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) won his second stage of the four-day after going on the attack with Sjoerd Bax (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) on the road to Isola del Gran Sasso. The two held off the chaser on the climb to the line and Oliveira had more power, speed and determination in the sprint.
Bax finished in Oliveira's slipstream, with Filippo Fiorelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) winning the sprint for third at 11 seconds.
"My second stage win and I'm speechless again," Oliveira said happily. "For seven years I've wished to win a road race, two in four days makes me speechless.
"I ended up in a very strong breakaway and we collaborated very well. Three of them were my ex-teammates, Sjoerd, Joel Suter and George Bennett. I knew that I had to watch Bax because if you give him some metres, you never come back. So I reacted right away."
Zimmerman was second on stage 3 and managed to control his nearest GC rivals during the hilly stage to Isola del Gran Sasso.
Eight riders formed the break of the day, with Oliveira and Bax going away with George Bennett (Israel-Premier Tech), Federico Guzzo (SC Padovani Polo Cherry Bank), Alexandre Balmer (Toscana Factory Vini Fantini), Alessandro Tonelli (Polti VisitMalta), Joel Suter (Tudor Pro) and Martin Marcellusi (VF Group Bardiani-CSF Faizanè). Zimmerman's Intermarché-Wanty teammates led the chase and kept the attack under control.
The second time over the 6.2km Sparazzano climb after 130km split the break, Bax rode away from Bennett, Tonelli and Marcelussi. Oliveira missed the move but soon jumped across to Bax and the duo rode together to stay away on the descent and valley rode to the finish.
VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè rode at the front but the two had a one-minute lead and worked together. They kept the lead, with UAE Emirates-XRG and Q36.5 doing some strategic blocking.
The gap was still 20 seconds with three kilometres to go and then they started the climb to the line together. On the cobbled finishing straight, Oliveira led out the sprint with his hands on the levers. Bax went deep on the drops but eventually ran out of power to get past the Portuguese rider, who celebrated his second win in a week.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
