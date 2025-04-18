Giro d'Abruzzo: Georg Zimmermann wins final GC as Ivo Oliveira scores another stage victory

Oliveira attacks with Sjoerd Bax but peloton keeps them close

Georg Zimmermann (Intermarche-Wanty) survived to win the 2025 Giro d&#039;Abruzzo
Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty) won the Giro d'Abruzzo stage race after defending the leader's jersey during the hilly fourth stage from Corropoli to Isola del Gran Sasso deep in the Apennine mountains.  

David de la Cruz (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) was second overall, at just 11 seconds, with Pablo Torres (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) third at 18 seconds. 

