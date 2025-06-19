Recommended reading

Tour de Suisse - Oscar Onley outsprints João Almeida to win queen stage 5 atop summit at Calanca

Kévin Vauquelin moves into the overall lead on decisive mountainous day of racing

Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL) has won the toughest stage of the Tour de Suisse, with leading favourite João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) making major inroads in the overall, but Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) hanging on to oust compatriot Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) from the top spot on GC.

In a breathtaking day of racing featuring a double ascent of the Cat.1 Castaneda with the summit finish two kilometres further on at Santa Maria in Calanca, Onley just outsprinted Almeida for the stage victory.

