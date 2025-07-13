'We'll see big time gaps' – Visma and Jonas Vingegaard eye first Tour de France mountain test after failed attempts to distance rivals in crosswinds

By published

Dane describes brutal eight-climb route to Le Mont Dore as 'the first real test outside the time trial', with 1:17 deficit to make up on Pogačar

(From L) Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s US rider Matteo Jorgenson, Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard and Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s US rider Sepp Kuss, and Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Belgian rider Tiesj Benoot await the start of the 9th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 174.1 km between Chinon and Chateauroux, central France, on July 13, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)
US riders Matteo Jorgenson (left) and Sepp Kuss (right) lined up at the start of stage 9 next to Visma-Lease a Bike team leader Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty ImagesLOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

After another day of putting the Tour de France peloton on red alert in the crosswinds, Visma-Lease a Bike and Jonas Vingegaard are ready to swap out their Classics stars and deploy the top climbers among their ranks on the first mountain stage of the race.

Eight days of brutally-fast action on flat, exposed and punchy roads have seen Visma use their big men to try and break up the racing and take time on their GC rivals, with mixed success.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.