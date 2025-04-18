Guillaume Martin climbs to solo victory at Classic Grand Besançon Doubs

José Manuel Díaz takes second ahead of Clément Berthet

Guillaume Martin of Groupama-FDJ (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Guillaume Martin (Groupama-FDJ) attacked from a reduced peloton on the steepest section of the climb to Monfaucon and won Classic Grand Besançon Doubs

On the double-digit gradients of the Côte de la Malate, the second ascent marking the path to the finish, Martin made his move when pacemaker Matteo Vercher (TotalEnergies) dropped back with 2.5km to go. Martin was next in line and accelerated over the next 500 metres, charging ahead for his solo effort as the gradient relented slightly.

