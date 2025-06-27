Recommended reading

German Road Championships: Niedermaier, Schachmann win elite time trials

Antonia Niedermaier
Max Schachmann (Soudal-Quickstep) and Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) powered to the German elite time trial titles at the national championships in Rosenheim on Friday.

It was the first elite time trial national title for both Schachmann and Niedermaier. The former was German road race champion in 2019 and 2021, while the latter, the under-23 time trial world champion, previously won the time trial titles in the under-23 and junior divisions.

