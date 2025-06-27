German Road Championships: Niedermaier, Schachmann win elite time trials
Max Schachmann (Soudal-Quickstep) and Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM) powered to the German elite time trial titles at the national championships in Rosenheim on Friday.
It was the first elite time trial national title for both Schachmann and Niedermaier. The former was German road race champion in 2019 and 2021, while the latter, the under-23 time trial world champion, previously won the time trial titles in the under-23 and junior divisions.
Schachmann clocked a 27:47 for the 22.6km race, beating Miguel Heidemann by 17 seconds. WorldTour pro Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek) was third at 25 seconds.
“I was very motivated, because things didn’t go as planned for me in the Dauphiné and I was determined to put that hard week behind," Schachmann said.
"I knew that in the first nine kilometers, with that hill and the headwind, it was important to gain time, so I went all-in there. I found a good rhythm, and although it wasn’t easy, I kept the pace and did a good race.
"It’s my first time trial title in nine seasons as a pro and it makes me very happy to celebrate it as part of Soudal Quick-Step."
Niedermaier completed the same course in 31:10, over a minute quicker than Franziska Brausse (Ceratizit). Liane Lippert (Movistar) rounded out the podium at 1:42.
