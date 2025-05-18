Tour de Hongrie: Sebastian Molano wins stage 5 sprint as Harold Martin López claims overall victory
Danny van Poppel second and Tim Torn Teutenberg in third
Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) took sprint victory on the final stage of the 2025 Tour de Hongrie, as Harold Martin López (XDS-Astana) claimed the overall general classification by a margin of seven seconds over Molano's teammate Alessandro Covi.
The stage culminated in a high-tension chase as the breakaway of Jakub Otruba (Caja Rural–Seguros RGA) and Owen Geleijn (Unibet Tietema Rockets) managed to hold out until the very last kilometre.
The two riders were caught, and Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) opened an early sprint for Molano, who was delivered to the front of the peloton in perfect position to pip Danny van Poppel (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) in second and Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) in third.
Harold Martin López (XDS-Astana) held the general classification lead he had at the stage start to claim overall race victory.
