Recommended reading

Tour de Hongrie: Sebastian Molano wins stage 5 sprint as Harold Martin López claims overall victory

By published

Danny van Poppel second and Tim Torn Teutenberg in third

Colombia&#039;s Sebastian Molano of UAE Team Emirates celebrates after winning the &#039;Classic Brugge-De Panne&#039; men&#039;s elite one-day cycling race, 195,6 km from Bruges to De Panne in De Panne, on March 26, 2025. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Sebastian Molano took the final stage victory at Tour de Hongrie
Jump to:

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) took sprint victory on the final stage of the 2025 Tour de Hongrie, as Harold Martin López (XDS-Astana) claimed the overall general classification by a margin of seven seconds over Molano's teammate Alessandro Covi.

The stage culminated in a high-tension chase as the breakaway of Jakub Otruba (Caja Rural–Seguros RGA) and Owen Geleijn (Unibet Tietema Rockets) managed to hold out until the very last kilometre.

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews