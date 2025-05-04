Festival Elsy Jacobs: Martina Fidanza fastest among sprinters to claim victory in Luxembourg

Valentine Fortin second, Barbara Guarischi third in reduced bunch sprint in Cessange

Martina Fidanza (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Martina Fidanza (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike / X)
Martina Fidanza secured her first victory in the colours of Visma-Lease a Bike, winning out of a bunch sprint at Festival Elsy Jacobs à Luxembourg on Sunday. 

The Italian sprinter was fastest to the line ahead of runner-up Valentine Fortin (Cofidis) and third-placed Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) in Cessange.

