German Road Championships: Georg Zimmermann edges out Felix Engelhardt to win road race title

Anton Schiffer is third in Linden

SANTA MARIA IN CALANCA, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 19: Georg Zimmermann of Germany and Team Intermarche - Wanty crosses the finish line during the 88th Tour de Suisse, Stage 5 a 183.8km stage from La Punt to Santa Maria in Calanca 941m / #UCIWT / on June 19, 2025 in Santa Maria in Calanca, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty) was able to hold off Felix Engelhardt (Jayco-AlUla) to claim his first road race title at the German Road Championships in Linden on Sunday.

Anton Schiffer (Bike Aid) took third ahead of Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek).

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

