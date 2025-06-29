German Road Championships: Georg Zimmermann edges out Felix Engelhardt to win road race title

Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty) was able to hold off Felix Engelhardt (Jayco-AlUla) to claim his first road race title at the German Road Championships in Linden on Sunday.

Anton Schiffer (Bike Aid) took third ahead of Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek).

Zimmerman was part of a chase group that caught a two-man breakaway of Emanuel Buchmann (Cofidis) and Schiffer inside of 20km to go. Florian Stork (Tudor) also made the split.

Attacks flew but no one could escape as the kilometres ticked down. Engelhardt was the first to accelerate, with Zimmermann the only rider to hold his wheel before coming around him to take the win.

More to follow....

Results powered by FirstCycling