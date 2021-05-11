Giro d'Italia Donne 2021

Race-homes
By last updated

Women's peloton contest 32nd Giro d'Italia Donne across northern Italy

Image 1 of 10
COLICO, ITALY - JULY 07: Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 32nd Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile 2021, Stage 6 a 155km stage from Colico to Colico / Champagne / #GiroDonne / #UCIWWT / on July 07, 2021 in Colico, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen wins fourth title at 2021 Giro d'Italia Donne(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen wins 2021 Giro d'Italia Donne

Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) has won her fourth overall  title at the 2021 Giro d'Italia Donne. 

The double world champion secured both the maglia rosa and the ciclamino points classifications, while her teammate Niamh Fisher-Black won the white jersey of the best young rider classification. 

Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) won the green mountain classification and Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won the blue jersey as the best Italian rider.

There is never a parade stage 10 to conclude the Giro d'Italia Donne, and this year was no different, with the finale set along a 113km hilly route in Cormons.

The peloton set out of Capriva del Friuli and contested a shorter loop that included a category 3 ascent over Sovenza (15.7km). Next was a larger loop that included three more category 3 ascents at Ruttars (31.8km, 67.8km and 104km) before finishing on a descent and run-in to Cormons.

Van der Breggen was part of a five-rider strong breakaway that held off the peloton by 23 seconds to the stage 10 finish line in Cormons.

Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) beat Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in the sprint to win the stage 10, while Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) finished third, and Van der Breggen crossed the line in fourth place with her arms aloft to celebrate the overall victory. Lucinda Brand  (Trek-Segafredo) was also part of the breakaway but fell off-pace in the closing kilometres before the finish.

Rivera pointed to the sky after crossing the line and dedicated the victory to her father, a healthcare worker who passed away from Covid-19 a few months ago. It was her first stage victory at the Giro d'Italia Donne.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Giro d'Italia Donne - Stage 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 2:56:40
2Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
3Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:03
4Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
5Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 0:00:23
6Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
7Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
8Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
9Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
10Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
Swipe to scroll horizontally
General classification after stage 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 27:00:55
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 0:01:43
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:03:25
4Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:39
5Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:08:26
6Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:08:29
7Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 0:08:40
8Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:09:12
9Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 0:09:44
10Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:10:42

Countdown to the 2021 Giro d'Italia Donne

Stage 1: Full results and report - Team Time Trial, Cuneo, 26.7km

Stage 2: Full results and report - Boves to Prato Nevoso, 101km

Stage 3: Full results and report: Casale Monferrato to Ovada, 135km

Stage 4: Full results and report -  Mountain Time Trial to Formazza - Riale di Formazza, 11.2km

Stage 5: Full results and report - Milan to Carugate, 120.1km

Stage 6: Full results and report -  Colico to Colico, 157km

Stage 7: Full results and report - Soprazocco Di Gavardo to Puegnago Del Garda, 109.6km

Stage 8: Full report and results - San Vendemiano to Mortegliano, 129.4km

Stage 9: Full report and results - Feletto-Umberto to Monte Matajur, 122km

Stage 10: Full results and report - Capriva del Friuli to Cormons, 113km

The Giro d'Italia Donne 2021

Pulse Media Group (PMG Sport) are officially the new organisers of the Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile - now called Giro d'Italia Donne - a 10-day race scheduled to take place from July 2-11 across northern Italy. 

The event was downgraded to the 2.Pro Series for not providing required live television last year but aim to be back on the Women’s WorldTour in 2022.

PMG Sport have listed 24 invited teams, including all nine WorldTeams, the host regions and start-finish cities across northern Italy, and a promotional video announcing an intent to provide live television broadcast of the final 15km of each
stage within a 60-minute programme in 2021.

Organisers have revealed that this year’s race will travel through the mountainous northern regions of Italy that include Piemonte, Lombardia, Liguria, Veneto, and Friuli Venezia Giulia. 

The race will begin on July 2 with a team time trial in Fossano to Cuneo, include an uphill time trial on stage 4, and two mountaintop finishes on stage 2 at Prato Nevoso and stage 9 at Monte Matajur on the penultimate stage, before concluding in Cormons on July 11.

History

The Giro d’Italia Donne is a long-running women's race set to embark on its 32nd anniversary in July. From a historical context, it has been the biggest and most prestigious women's race in the world. 

The Giro d'Italia Donne is currently the only women's event that covers 10 days of racing and includes iconic mountain passes such as the Mortirolo, Stelvio, and Zoncolan. 

Some of the past winners include inaugural champion Maria Canins (Italy) in 1988, Catherine Marsal (France) in 1990, five-time winner Fabiana Luperini (Italy) from 1995-98 and 2008, two-time winner Joane Somarriba (Spain) in 1999 and 2000, three-time winner Nicole Brändli (Switzerland) in 2001, 2003 and 2005, Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) in 2004, and two-time winner Edita Pučinskaitė (Lithuania) in 2006 and 2007.

Americans Mara Abbott won in 2010 and 2013, and Megan Guariner won in 2016, then there was three-time winner Marianne Vos (Netherlands) in 2011, 2012 and 2014, two-time winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) 2018 and 2019, and three-time winner and defending champion Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) who was champion in 2015, 2017 and 2020.

The Route

  • Stage 1: TTT Fossano - Cuneo, 26.7km
  • Stage 2: Boves - Prato Nevoso, 100km
  • Stage 3: Casale Monferrato - Ovada, 135km
  • Stage 4: Formazza - Cascate del Toce ITT, 14 Km
  • Stage 5: Milano - Carugate, 120km
  • Stage 6: Colico - Colico, 155km
  • Stage 7: Soprazzocco di Gavardo - Puegnago del Garda, 109.6km
  • Stage 8: San Vendemiano - Mortegliano, 129.4km
  • Stage 9: Tavagnacco - Matajur, 122.6km
  • Stage 10: Capriva del Friuli - Cormons, 113km

24 Teams

The new ProSeries events are permitted to invite 15-24 teams to participate, and they are open to a minimum of four and a maximum of 10 Women’s WorldTeams, which is entirely at the organisers’ own discretion. 

  • Ale BTC Ljubljana
  • Canyon-Sram Racing
  • FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
  • Liv Racing
  • Movistar Team Women
  • Team DSM
  • Trek-Segafredo
  • Team Bikeexchange
  • Team SD Worx
  • A.R. Monex Women’s Pro Cycling Team
  • Arkea pro Cycling Team
  • Bepink
  • Aromitalia Basso Bike Vaiano
  • Bizkaia-Durango
  • Born to Win G20 Ambedo
  • Ceratizit-WNT pro Cycling Team
  • Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria
  • Lotto Soudal Ladies
  • Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
  • Servetto-Makhymo-Beltrami TSA
  • Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
  • Valcar Travel & Service
  • Jumbo Visma Women Team
  • Rally Cycling
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.