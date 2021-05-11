Giro d'Italia Donne 2021

Image 1 of 10 Anna van der Breggen wins fourth title at 2021 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Ashleigh Moolman Pasio wins stage 9 atop Monte Matajur at Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes wins stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Marianne Vos wins stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Emma Norsgaard wins stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: PMG Sport. Giro d'Italia Donne) Team DSM’s Lorena Wiebes wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) wins the stage 4 time trial at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 3 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Anna van der Breggen wins stage 2 at Prato Nevoso (Image credit: Getty Images) Trek-Segafredo win team time trail stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) has won her fourth overall title at the 2021 Giro d'Italia Donne.

The double world champion secured both the maglia rosa and the ciclamino points classifications, while her teammate Niamh Fisher-Black won the white jersey of the best young rider classification.

Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) won the green mountain classification and Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) won the blue jersey as the best Italian rider.

There is never a parade stage 10 to conclude the Giro d'Italia Donne, and this year was no different, with the finale set along a 113km hilly route in Cormons.

The peloton set out of Capriva del Friuli and contested a shorter loop that included a category 3 ascent over Sovenza (15.7km). Next was a larger loop that included three more category 3 ascents at Ruttars (31.8km, 67.8km and 104km) before finishing on a descent and run-in to Cormons.

Van der Breggen was part of a five-rider strong breakaway that held off the peloton by 23 seconds to the stage 10 finish line in Cormons.

Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) beat Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) in the sprint to win the stage 10, while Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) finished third, and Van der Breggen crossed the line in fourth place with her arms aloft to celebrate the overall victory. Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) was also part of the breakaway but fell off-pace in the closing kilometres before the finish.

Rivera pointed to the sky after crossing the line and dedicated the victory to her father, a healthcare worker who passed away from Covid-19 a few months ago. It was her first stage victory at the Giro d'Italia Donne.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Giro d'Italia Donne - Stage 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team DSM 2:56:40 2 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 3 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:03 4 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 5 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team Women 0:00:23 6 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM 7 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 8 Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team 9 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing 10 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing

Swipe to scroll horizontally General classification after stage 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 27:00:55 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 0:01:43 3 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:03:25 4 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:39 5 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:08:26 6 Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:08:29 7 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 0:08:40 8 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:09:12 9 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Team SD Worx 0:09:44 10 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:10:42

The Giro d'Italia Donne 2021

Pulse Media Group (PMG Sport) are officially the new organisers of the Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile - now called Giro d'Italia Donne - a 10-day race scheduled to take place from July 2-11 across northern Italy.

The event was downgraded to the 2.Pro Series for not providing required live television last year but aim to be back on the Women’s WorldTour in 2022.

PMG Sport have listed 24 invited teams, including all nine WorldTeams, the host regions and start-finish cities across northern Italy, and a promotional video announcing an intent to provide live television broadcast of the final 15km of each

stage within a 60-minute programme in 2021.

Organisers have revealed that this year’s race will travel through the mountainous northern regions of Italy that include Piemonte, Lombardia, Liguria, Veneto, and Friuli Venezia Giulia.

The race will begin on July 2 with a team time trial in Fossano to Cuneo, include an uphill time trial on stage 4, and two mountaintop finishes on stage 2 at Prato Nevoso and stage 9 at Monte Matajur on the penultimate stage, before concluding in Cormons on July 11.

History

The Giro d’Italia Donne is a long-running women's race set to embark on its 32nd anniversary in July. From a historical context, it has been the biggest and most prestigious women's race in the world.

The Giro d'Italia Donne is currently the only women's event that covers 10 days of racing and includes iconic mountain passes such as the Mortirolo, Stelvio, and Zoncolan.

Some of the past winners include inaugural champion Maria Canins (Italy) in 1988, Catherine Marsal (France) in 1990, five-time winner Fabiana Luperini (Italy) from 1995-98 and 2008, two-time winner Joane Somarriba (Spain) in 1999 and 2000, three-time winner Nicole Brändli (Switzerland) in 2001, 2003 and 2005, Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) in 2004, and two-time winner Edita Pučinskaitė (Lithuania) in 2006 and 2007.

Americans Mara Abbott won in 2010 and 2013, and Megan Guariner won in 2016, then there was three-time winner Marianne Vos (Netherlands) in 2011, 2012 and 2014, two-time winner Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) 2018 and 2019, and three-time winner and defending champion Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) who was champion in 2015, 2017 and 2020.

The Route

Stage 1: TTT Fossano - Cuneo, 26.7km

Stage 2: Boves - Prato Nevoso, 100km

Stage 3: Casale Monferrato - Ovada, 135km

Stage 4: Formazza - Cascate del Toce ITT, 14 Km

Stage 5: Milano - Carugate, 120km

Stage 6: Colico - Colico, 155km

Stage 7: Soprazzocco di Gavardo - Puegnago del Garda, 109.6km

Stage 8: San Vendemiano - Mortegliano, 129.4km

Stage 9: Tavagnacco - Matajur, 122.6km

Stage 10: Capriva del Friuli - Cormons, 113km

24 Teams

The new ProSeries events are permitted to invite 15-24 teams to participate, and they are open to a minimum of four and a maximum of 10 Women’s WorldTeams, which is entirely at the organisers’ own discretion.