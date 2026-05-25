‘Capable of shaping our sport for many years to come’ - Emerging superstar Célia Gery extends contract with FDJ United-SUEZ

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20-year-old looks to continue development as she pens a new deal until the end of 2028

Pro cyclist Gery Celia of the FDJ United Suez team arriving at the finishing line in first place during the first round of the French Women&#039;s cycling cup at Grand Prix de Chambéry
Gery took her first professional wins last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Widely regarded as one of the top emerging talents in the women’s peloton, Célia Gery has put pen to paper on a new contract with FDJ United-SUEZ until the end of the 2028 season.

The 20-year-old joined the French team last year, her first season outside of the junior ranks. Gery immediately impressed, securing solid early results before multiple stage wins at the Tour de l’Avenir and the rainbow jersey in the women’s under-23 road race at the world championships in Kigali.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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