‘Capable of shaping our sport for many years to come’ - Emerging superstar Célia Gery extends contract with FDJ United-SUEZ

Gery took her first professional wins last month

Widely regarded as one of the top emerging talents in the women’s peloton, Célia Gery has put pen to paper on a new contract with FDJ United-SUEZ until the end of the 2028 season.

The 20-year-old joined the French team last year, her first season outside of the junior ranks. Gery immediately impressed, securing solid early results before multiple stage wins at the Tour de l’Avenir and the rainbow jersey in the women’s under-23 road race at the world championships in Kigali.

FDJ United-SUEZ were keen to secure Gery’s signature after the rider from the Ardéche department in southern France took her first professional wins last month at Brabantse Pijl and the GP Féminin de Chambéry. Gery was also 11th in her debut at Paris-Roubaix Femmes and 9th at Trofeo Alfredo Binda.

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Her contract with the team was due to run out at the end of this season. Despite her early run of success, Gery appears to be keeping her feet on the floor with a commitment to her own development as a rider.

“I am very happy to extend my contract with the team,” Gery said in a social media post from the team to announce the new deal.

“I feel really good in this project, as well as with the girls on the team, and I am very motivated to keep improving, learning and pursuing great goals together.”

Gery has stated that she remains committed to her status as a multi–disciplinarian, maintaining important goals in cyclocross throughout the winter months. She was third in the under-23 race in the world championships in February and became junior world champion in 2024.

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She is the youngest rider in a highly-gifted FDJ United-Suez squad, which also contains the likes of 2024 Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering, reigning Paris-Roubaix Femmes champion Franziska Koch and multiple track world champion Ally Wollaston, among others.

“Célia embodies this new generation of talent capable of shaping our sport for many years to come,” said the team’s manager Stephen Delcourt.

“Since joining the team, she has continued to demonstrate the full extent of her potential, already securing major victories and showing a rare ability to deliver when it matters most.”

Gery’s next set of races are as yet unknown, with a likely return set for the 2.PRO-level Tour Féminin des Pyrénées where she may once more get an opportunity to prove her climbing prowess.