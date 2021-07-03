Giro d'Italia Donne: Anna van der Breggen solos to stage 2 victory at Prato Nevoso

Image 1 of 38 Anna van der Breggen wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 38 World Champion Anna van der Breggen on stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 38 Overall race leader Ruth Winder at the start of stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 38 Anna van der Breggen stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 38 The peloton racing stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 38 Marianne Vos during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 38 Lucinda Brand during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 38 Georgia Williams leads the field during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 38 Team BikeExchange leading peloton during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 38 Lizzie Deignan and Ruth Winder in the pack during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 38 Overall leader Ruth Winder and Italian Champion Elisa Longo Borghini at the start of stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 38 Overall leader Ruth Winder at the start of stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 38 Overall leader Ruth Winder and Italian Champion Elisa Longo Borghini at the start of stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 38 Elisa Chabbey leads the breakaway stage 2 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 38 Trek-Segafredo and SD Worx stage 2 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 38 Elisa Chabbey, Coryn Rivera, Erica Magnaldi in the breakaway stage 2 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 38 Coryn RIvera leads the breakaway into the final climb stage 2 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 38 Anna van der Breggen solos to stage 2 victory at Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 38 Naimh Fisher Black attacks on final climb stage 2 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 38 Naimh Fisher Black on the final climb stage 2 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 38 Marta Cavalli (FDJ) fourth on stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 38 Mavi Garcia (Ale) 7th on stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 38 Anna van der Breggen wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 38 Elisa Longo Borghini out of the top 10 after stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 38 Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT) 5th stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 38 French Champion Evita Muzic stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 38 Naimh Fisher Black after stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 38 Ruth Winder finishes stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 38 Lizzie Deignan first Trek-Segafredo rider over the line stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 38 Demi Vollering sprints for third place on stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 38 Canyon-SRAM finish on Prato Nevoso stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 38 Amanda Spratt finishes stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 38 Anna van der Breggen takes the maglia rosa after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 38 Anna van der Breggen celebrates winning stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 38 Anna van der Breggen celebrates winning stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 38 Anna van der Breggen celebrates winning stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - as SD Worx go 1-2-3 with Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Demi Volleriing (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 38 Anna van der Breggen on her way to winning stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 38 Anna van der Breggen celebrates winning stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) has won stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia Donne. The world champion and overall winner of the 2020 edition attacked from a small group with just under eight kilometres to go on the finishing climb to Prato Nevoso and rode to the finish solo.



Behind Van der Breggen, her teammates Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio finished second, 1:22 minutes behind, and third as, 1:51 minutes down, Demi Vollering outsprinted Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) to complete the podium of a mountaintop finish that was totally dominated by SD Worx.

“It is an amazing result, but the climb was hard," Van der Breggen said. "There was a lot of suffering. We had one task today, and that was getting as much time as possible. The next stages are easier to control when you have more time, so we all tried the best."

SD Worx proved their dominance in the overall classification as Van der Breggen now leads the maglia rosa by over a minute as the race heads into stage 3's 135km from Casale Monferrato to Ovada.

How it unfolded

Stage 2 covered 99.3km from Boves to Prato Nevoso, finishing atop the 15-kilometre climb of the Colle del Prel. With this hard climb looming over the peloton, there was no real appetite to attack early.

No breakaway was established until the category-three climb Colle del Morte where Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), Kathrin Hammes (Ceratizit-WNT), Sofia Bertizzolo (Liv Racing), and Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) attacked over the top.



These four riders extended their advantage to 43 seconds with 22km to go, but when the climb started for real, they were quickly reeled in. Trek-Segafredo took charge on the lower slopes with maglia rosa Ruth Winder setting the pace.



Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx) attacked 10km from the line, prompting Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT) to follow. They quickly had a 19-second advantage, but Moolman-Pasio’s steady pace brought the peloton back two kilometres later.



There were only about 15 riders left at the front; Winder had been dropped after her earlier work. Moolman-Pasio continued to ride, and Van der Breggen then accelerated even harder to go solo and extend her advantage with every pedal stroke.



Further behind, Moolman-Pasio was also riding alone, followed by a group of six riders including Vollering, Cavalli, Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana), Magnaldi, Gaia Realini (Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria), and Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange). The rest of the race was spread out over the climb.



The chase group of six also fell apart on the final kilometres. Vollering had been alone at first; Cavalli fought her way back but had no match for Vollering’s sprint in the end.

Magnaldi finished in fourth place, 2:30 minutes down, followed by Realini another six seconds back. Seventh-placed García lost three minutes, Spratt in eighth place 3:05 minutes. Tatiana Guderzo (Alé BTC Ljubljana) and Juliette Labous (Team DSM) completed the top-ten.



Van der Breggen now leads the general classification by 1:26 minutes on Moolman-Pasio and 1:57 minutes on Vollering. In fourth place, Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) is the first rider not from Team SD Worx, already 3:31 minutes behind. Mavi García is fifth overall at 3:50 minutes.



Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 2:58:31 2 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 0:01:22 3 Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:51 4 Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:53 5 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 6 Gaia Realini (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria 0:02:36 7 Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:00 8 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:05 9 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:26 10 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 0:03:29