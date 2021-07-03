Trending

Giro d'Italia Donne: Anna van der Breggen solos to stage 2 victory at Prato Nevoso

By

World Champion takes maglia rosa by more than a minute over SD Worx teammates Moolman-Pasio and Vollering

Stage 2: Boves - Prato Nevoso

Image 1 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Eider Merino Cortazar of Spain and AR Monex Womens Pro Cycling Team Floortje Mackaij of Netherlands and Team DSM Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx leads The Peloton during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

World Champion Anna van der Breggen on stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Ruth Winder of United States and Team Trek Segafredo Pink Leader Jersey The Peloton at start during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Overall race leader Ruth Winder at the start of stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m Ice Cooling Detail view GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Alexis Ryan of United States Mikayla Harvey of New Zealand and Canyon SRAM Racing Team The Peloton passing through Pianfei Village area during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m Fans Public Church Landscape GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Team during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Georgia Williams of New Zealand and Team BikeExchange during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Georgia Williams leads the field during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez of Spain Sarah Roy of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m Feed Zone Peloton GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Team BikeExchange leading peloton during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan and Ruth Winder in the pack during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy Ruth Winder of United States and Team Trek Segafredo Pink Leader Jersey at start during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Overall leader Ruth Winder and Italian Champion Elisa Longo Borghini at the start of stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Ruth Winder of United States and Team Trek Segafredo Pink Leader Jersey The Peloton at start during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Overall leader Ruth Winder at the start of stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy Ruth Winder of United States and Team Trek Segafredo Pink Leader Jersey at start during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Overall leader Ruth Winder and Italian Champion Elisa Longo Borghini at the start of stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team leads the Breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Chabbey leads the breakaway stage 2 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Trek-Segafredo and SD Worx stage 2 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Canyon SRAM Racing Team leads the Breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Chabbey, Coryn Rivera, Erica Magnaldi in the breakaway stage 2 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Coryn Rivera of United States and Team DSM leads the Breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Coryn RIvera leads the breakaway into the final climb stage 2 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx in the Breakaway during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m Feeding GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen solos to stage 2 victory at Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Naimh Fisher Black attacks on final climb stage 2 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Naimh Fisher Black on the final climb stage 2 Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Marta Cavalli of Italy and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marta Cavalli (FDJ) fourth on stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Tatiana Guderzo of Italy and Team Ale Btc Ljubljana at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mavi Garcia (Ale) 7th on stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini out of the top 10 after stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Erica Magnaldi of Italy and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT) 5th stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Alena Amialiusik of Belarus and Canyon SRAM Racing Team at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

French Champion Evita Muzic stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Niamh FisherBlack of New Zealand and Team SD Worx White Best Young Rider Jersey at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Naimh Fisher Black after stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Ruth Winder of United States and Team Trek Segafredo Pink Leader Jersey at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ruth Winder finishes stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan first Trek-Segafredo rider over the line stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Demi Vollering sprints for third place on stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Alena Amialiusik of Belarus and Canyon SRAM Racing Team at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Canyon-SRAM finish on Prato Nevoso stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange at arrival during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Amanda Spratt finishes stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen takes the maglia rosa after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx stage winner celebrates at podium during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m Champagne GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen celebrates winning stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx stage winner celebrates at podium during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m Champagne GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen celebrates winning stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa 3rd place Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands stage winner Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx 2nd place celebrates at podium during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m Champagne GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen celebrates winning stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne - as SD Worx go 1-2-3 with Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Demi Volleriing (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx attacks on last climb during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m Tunnel GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen on her way to winning stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 38

PRATO NEVOSO ITALY JULY 03 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio of South Africa 3rd place Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands stage winner Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team SD Worx 2nd place celebrates at podium during the 32nd Giro dItalia Internazionale Femminile 2021 Stage 2 a 1001km stage from Boves to Prato Nevoso Colle del Prel 1607m Champagne GiroDonne UCIWWT on July 03 2021 in Prato Nevoso Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen celebrates winning stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) has won stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia Donne. The world champion and overall winner of the 2020 edition attacked from a small group with just under eight kilometres to go on the finishing climb to Prato Nevoso and rode to the finish solo.

Behind Van der Breggen, her teammates Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio finished second, 1:22 minutes behind, and third as, 1:51 minutes down, Demi Vollering outsprinted Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) to complete the podium of a mountaintop finish that was totally dominated by SD Worx.

“It is an amazing result, but the climb was hard," Van der Breggen said. "There was a lot of suffering. We had one task today, and that was getting as much time as possible. The next stages are easier to control when you have more time, so we all tried the best."

SD Worx proved their dominance in the overall classification as Van der Breggen now leads the maglia rosa by over a minute as the race heads into stage 3's 135km from Casale Monferrato to Ovada.

How it unfolded

Stage 2 covered 99.3km from Boves to Prato Nevoso, finishing atop the 15-kilometre climb of the Colle del Prel. With this hard climb looming over the peloton, there was no real appetite to attack early. 

No breakaway was established until the category-three climb Colle del Morte where Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM), Kathrin Hammes (Ceratizit-WNT), Sofia Bertizzolo (Liv Racing), and Coryn Rivera (Team DSM) attacked over the top.

These four riders extended their advantage to 43 seconds with 22km to go, but when the climb started for real, they were quickly reeled in. Trek-Segafredo took charge on the lower slopes with maglia rosa Ruth Winder setting the pace.

Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx) attacked 10km from the line, prompting Erica Magnaldi (Ceratizit-WNT) to follow. They quickly had a 19-second advantage, but Moolman-Pasio’s steady pace brought the peloton back two kilometres later.

There were only about 15 riders left at the front; Winder had been dropped after her earlier work. Moolman-Pasio continued to ride, and Van der Breggen then accelerated even harder to go solo and extend her advantage with every pedal stroke.

Further behind, Moolman-Pasio was also riding alone, followed by a group of six riders including Vollering, Cavalli, Mavi García (Alé BTC Ljubljana), Magnaldi, Gaia Realini (Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria), and Amanda Spratt (Team BikeExchange). The rest of the race was spread out over the climb.

The chase group of six also fell apart on the final kilometres. Vollering had been alone at first; Cavalli fought her way back but had no match for Vollering’s sprint in the end. 

Magnaldi finished in fourth place, 2:30 minutes down, followed by Realini another six seconds back. Seventh-placed García lost three minutes, Spratt in eighth place 3:05 minutes. Tatiana Guderzo (Alé BTC Ljubljana) and Juliette Labous (Team DSM) completed the top-ten.

Van der Breggen now leads the general classification by 1:26 minutes on Moolman-Pasio and 1:57 minutes on Vollering. In fourth place, Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) is the first rider not from Team SD Worx, already 3:31 minutes behind. Mavi García is fifth overall at 3:50 minutes.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 2:58:31
2Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 0:01:22
3Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx 0:01:51
4Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:01:53
5Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30
6Gaia Realini (Ita) Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria 0:02:36
7Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:00
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:05
9Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:03:26
10Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM 0:03:29

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx

