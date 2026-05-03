La Vuelta Femenina stage 1 LIVE: Race kicks off on hilly route in Galicia

The opening day of racing at La Vuelta Femenina will feature a 113km route from Maín to Salvaterra de Miño.

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BORJA, SPAIN - MAY 07: Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 4 a 111.6km stage from Pedrola to Borja / #UCIWWT / on May 07, 2025 in Borja, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
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Beginning in Marín, and heading south to Salvaterra de Miño, the race gets underway with the neutralised start at 11:20 CET.

Today's stage features two categorised climbs, along with an uphill finish which will decide who will be the first owner of the red leader's jersey.

Welcome to live coverage of stage 1 of La Vuelta Femenina. Grand Tour season begins with a punchy 113km in the north-west of Spain, in the region of Galicia.

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